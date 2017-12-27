  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Suns' game-winning alley-oop was legal because of a little-known NBA rule that coach had kept secret for 15 years

This is satisfying.

By Business Insider Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,885 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3771423

2017-12-278-18-43

THE PHOENIX SUNS beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night with one of the crazier game-winning shots you will ever see and it was perfectly legal.

The play came with the score tied, 97-97, and the Suns were tasked with inbounding the ball from the side. In what turned out to be a prescient call, the announcer said, “don’t discount the lob to Tyson Chandler,” who was left in a one-on-one situation under the basket.

Except the Suns did more than just “lob” the ball to Chandler. Dragen Bender inbounded the ball as if he were trying to make a shot. Just as the ball reached the rim, Chandler redirected the “shot” into the basket for the win.

Let’s ignore for now the push-off by Chandler. That probably could have been called a foul, but at the same time, pushing and shoving are normal under the basket in general, and usually ignored on inbounds plays.

The more clear-cut violation, or at least many thought, was Chandler committing basket interference (i.e. the offense’s version of goaltending) by touching the ball while it was above the rim. It turns out there was nothing illegal about this play and coach Jay Triano had been sitting on a little-known rule for 15 years just waiting to use it.

“It’s a rule that a lot of people don’t know,” Triano said after the game. “You can’t goaltend a ball that isn’t going to count. So I tell our guys to shoot the ball in the basket and all Tyson has to do is touch it on the way down. Or grab the rim and have it hit your knuckle and go in.”

In other words, a play can only be goaltending or basket interference on a legal shot and a pass from out of bounds is not a legal shot.

The play is specifically addressed in the NBA’s case book (via ESPN).

snapshot20171227080444 Source: espn

Triano also explained that it is a rule he has known about for a long time and he had been sitting on this play since his days as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors 15 years ago.

“I asked the officials when they come and do their clinics and seminars with the coaches, I asked them that 15 years ago back when I was in Toronto,” Triano said. “They had to go back [to the rule book] and look at it and come back. And I have tried to keep it a secret. It’s not a secret anymore.”

The cat is out of the bag now. Here’s the play:

Source: Bleacher Report/YouTube

‘I had been kind of having dangerous and negative thoughts and realised I needed to talk to someone’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley boss hails Long for bouncing back with impressive Old Trafford display
Burnley boss hails Long for bouncing back with impressive Old Trafford display
Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault
Wenger on Mourinho's money moans: 'I've been in that position for 21 years'
FOOTBALL
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
Former World Player of the Year George Weah elected president of Liberia
Leicester boss refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford loss
MUNSTER
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results
LEOPARDSTOWN
Leopardstown drama - Min beaten in stewards' room and Whiskey Sour's amazing win
Leopardstown drama - Min beaten in stewards' room and Whiskey Sour's amazing win
3 big races to watch on Day 2 of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival
Joy for Willie Mullins, as Footpad prevails amid an emotional day at Leopardstown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie