Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 1 February, 2018
3 big league clashes involving All-Ireland champions Dublin to be shown live on eir

Their meetings with Cork, Mayo and Kerry will be broadcast live as ladies football writes more history.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 11:33 AM
11 hours ago 4,878 Views 3 Comments
THREE 2018 LIDL Ladies National Football League Division 1 fixtures will be broadcast live on eir sport in the coming weeks.

Nicole Owens Dublin came out on top in last year's All-Ireland senior final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

All three showings feature reigning All-Ireland ladies senior football champions Dublin while 2017 beaten finalists Mayo, Division 1 league holders Cork and their Munster rivals Kerry are the other sides involved.

In the first of the showings, Dublin and six-in-a-row league winners Cork go head-to-head at Croke Park on 10 February (throw-in 5pm, eir sport 1) before Jim Gavin’s men welcome Donegal.

In a broadcasting first in Ireland, eir’s coverage of the Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1 encounters between Mayo and Dublin — a mouth-watering repeat of last year’s championship decider — on 24 February, and the Sky Blues’ meeting with the Kingdom on 3 March will be followed by the equivalent clashes from the Allianz National League.

The fixtures are part of a series of eight double-headers with their male counterparts announced by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) in early January.

LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke shared her delight at today’s news, saying: “We are delighted that eir sport are screening these high-profile fixtures.

“Behind the scenes, we have worked incredibly hard to ensure ‘double-headers’ alongside our male counterparts, which will enable our players to showcase their talents at top-quality venues such as Croke Park and Elvery’s MacHale Park.

“We look forward to eir sport’s coverage and for viewers, it’s a fantastic opportunity to tune in and watch the cream of our inter-county talent in action.”

Ger Killane, managing director of eir TV and sport added:

“We have seen the incredible heights Ladies Football has soared to over the past number of years, and the appetite there is amongst GAA lovers to follow the action which means there is a responsibility on us to deliver that content.

“The addition of these games aligns with our mission at eir sport to offer Irish sports fans the very best GAA content.

“Ladies Football action along with our extensive Allianz Leagues coverage, our recent successful Club Championship coverage, GAA online clip rights and archive rights means eir sport is establishing itself as the key destination for GAA in Ireland.”

Meanwhile, TG4 will broadcast the meeting of Galway and Mayo live from Pearse Stadium on 11 February.

Fixtures from the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 live on eir sport:

  • Dublin v Cork, Croke Park — 10 February, 5pm (live on eir sport 1)
  • Mayo v Dublin, Elvery’s McHale Park — 24 February, 5pm (live on eir sport 1)
  • Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park — 3 March, 5pm (live on eir sport 1)

Dublin’s Amy Connolly and Mayo’s Niamh Kelly were joined by Melissa Duggan of Cork and Aislinn Desmond of Kerry to make today’s announcement. 

It’s Mayo v Cavan Down Under as Cora Staunton set for first AFLW start

‘They’re being pulled left, right and centre. It’s an absolute farce’

