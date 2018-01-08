  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Croke Park dates among eight ladies football double-headers with male counterparts

Dublin will face Cork and Kerry at GAA headquarters.

By Paul Dollery Monday 8 Jan 2018, 3:42 PM
4 hours ago 2,675 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3786766

Noelle Healy kisses the Brendan Martin Cup Dublin's Noelle Healy with the Brendan Martin Cup after their 2017 All-Ireland final win over Mayo. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TG4 ALL-IRELAND ladies senior football champions Dublin are to play their 2018 Lidl National League Division 1 fixtures against Cork and Kerry at Croke Park.

The games will take place prior to Allianz Football League games involving the Dubs’ male counterparts. The Dublin ladies will also travel to Castlebar for their clash with Mayo, after the Ladies Gaelic Football Association announced a series of eight double-headers for the forthcoming league campaign this afternoon.

It comes on the back of last March’s historic meeting of the Dubs and Mayo at Croke Park, which was the first ladies football league game staged at GAA headquarters. The fixture acted as the curtain-raiser for the clash of the Dublin and Roscommon men’s teams.

The Dublin ladies will entertain Lidl Division 1 champions Cork at Croker on Saturday, 10 February and Kerry on Saturday, 3 March. The games will be followed by Dublin’s Allianz Football League encounters with Donegal and Kerry respectively.

Repeats of both the men’s and ladies’ All-Ireland senior football finals between Mayo and Dublin are scheduled for Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar on Saturday, 24 February.

Cora Staunton claims a high ball Cora Staunton gathering possession for Mayo during their Division 1 clash with Dublin at Croke Park last March. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Five of the eight games which will form part of double-headers are high-profile Lidl NFL Division 1 showdowns, with three matches in Division 2 also accommodated.

Monaghan will host Kerry in Division 1 on Sunday, 11 February, before the Monaghan men take on Kerry at Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen. On the same day, Connacht champions Galway tackle Mayo at Pearse Stadium in Salthill, before the Galway and Mayo men battle it out.

In Division 2, Armagh, Cavan and Tyrone will also get the chance to line out in home fixtures ahead of the men’s teams from the respective counties.

Here’s the confirmed list of double-headers (men’s Allianz Football League fixtures in brackets):

Sunday, 28 January

Lidl NFL Division 2: Armagh v Tipperary (12pm) — Athletic Grounds, Armagh (Armagh v Sligo)

Saturday, 3 February

Lidl NFL Division 2: Cavan v Armagh (5.15pm) — Kingspan Breffni, Cavan (Cavan v Louth)

Saturday, 10 February

Lidl NFL Division 1: Dublin v Cork (5pm) — Croke Park (Dublin v Donegal)

Sunday, 11 February

Lidl NFL Division 1: Monaghan v Kerry (12pm) — Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen (Monaghan v Kerry)

Sunday, February 11

Lidl NFL Division 1: Galway v Mayo (12pm) — Pearse Stadium, Salthill (Galway v Mayo)

Saturday, 24 February

Lidl NFL Division 1: Mayo v Dublin (5pm) — Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar (Mayo v Dublin)

Saturday, 3 March

Lidl NFL Division 1: Dublin v Kerry (5pm) — Croke Park (Dublin v Kerry)

Saturday, 3 March

Lidl NFL Division 2: Tyrone v Cavan (5.15pm) — Healy Park, Omagh (Tyrone v Donegal)

‘Lads are nearly detesting playing inter-county football’

After playing twice over the weekend, Gilroy’s Dubs facing two more games this week

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LEINSTER
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
Leinster the clear top dogs after entertaining Pro14 inter-pro series
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
ULSTER
New overseas out-half on the way for Ulster but Bowe injured
New overseas out-half on the way for Ulster but Bowe injured
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie