Saturday 13 October, 2018
Tottenham striker Troy Parrott scores 27-minute hat-trick as Ireland U19s see off Faroe Islands

With back-to-back wins, Ireland are in a strong position to reach the elite phase of qualification for the Uefa European U19 Championships.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 5:25 PM
24 minutes ago 1,006 Views 3 Comments
Ireland striker Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Ireland striker Troy Parrott (file pic).
Ireland striker Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

IRELAND STRIKER TROY Parrott scored a brilliant second-half hat-trick as Tom Mohan’s side saw off the Faroe Islands in Longford on Saturday afternoon in their Uefa U19s European Championship qualifier.

The Tottenham striker has been hailed as a potential future star for club and country in recent years, moving from Belvedere FC to Spurs three months ago in July.

Parrott got Ireland up and running with a penalty struck right into the top corner just past the hour mark.

The 16-year-old, who scored a panenka penalty against Bosnia & Herzegovina midweek, doubled his side’s advantage with 15 minutes remaining.

DpZha25WsAI2kGp The 16-year-old joined Tottenham from Belvedere in July.

This before completing his hat-trick with a second penalty deep in injury time with the final kick of the game in the 94th minute to seal a 3-0 victory.

The result sees Ireland record back-t0-back Qualifying Round wins in Group 10, following a 3-1 win over Bosnia on Wednesday evening.

Consecutive victories leaves Ireland in a strong position to reach the elite phase of the qualification process, with the European Championships being held in Armenia in July 2019.

