Watch: Ireland striker Troy Parrott pulls off cheeky panenka penalty

IRELAND’S U19S CLAIMED a 3-1 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina at City Calling Stadium in Longford earlier today.

Just after the hour-mark, Spurs striker Troy Parrott scored from the penalty spot — and he did so in style with a deft chip down the middle.

The 16-year-old is undoubtedly one to watch in Tom Mohan’s talented side.

On his first competitive appearance for #IRLU19 Troy Parrott not only took responsibility for taking a penalty, he did this....



Full highlights: https://t.co/a8ZsBP1Gf1 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/VV7jQNHBr1 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 10, 2018

Watch the full highlights here:

