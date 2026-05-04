Wexford were in front 2-8 to 0-4 at the interval of their game, with Sean O’Brien and Tom Dempsey both netting for the victors. Further goals arrived in the second half for Wexford courtesy of Ronan Shannon, O’Brien, and Jack Dunne.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kilkenny and Wexford cruise to Leinster U20 quarter-final victories
KILKENNY AND WEXFORD booked place in the Fulfil Leinster U20 hurling semi-finals with victories in today’s quarter-final ties.
Kilkenny cruised past Offaly in Nowlan Park as they triumphed 5-23 to 1-10, while Wexford won out in Portlaoise by 5-16 to 0-10 against Laois.
The outcomes mean Kilkenny and Wexford will go into one pot for the semi-final draw, while Dublin and Galway will be in the other pot.
Patrick Lacey was top scorer for Kilkenny with 3-5, while Ruarc Sweeney (1-4) and Greg Kelly (1-0) also raised green flags. Anthony Clifford (0-4) and David Barcoe (0-3) were key point-scorers.
Kilkenny laid the foundations in the first half, storming ahead 4-16 to 0-2 at half-time as they put the game to bed.
Wexford were in front 2-8 to 0-4 at the interval of their game, with Sean O’Brien and Tom Dempsey both netting for the victors. Further goals arrived in the second half for Wexford courtesy of Ronan Shannon, O’Brien, and Jack Dunne.
*****
Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Hurling Kilkenny Leinster Wexford