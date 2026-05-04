Kilkenny and Wexford cruise to Leinster U20 quarter-final victories

KILKENNY AND WEXFORD booked place in the Fulfil Leinster U20 hurling semi-finals with victories in today’s quarter-final ties.

Kilkenny cruised past Offaly in Nowlan Park as they triumphed 5-23 to 1-10, while Wexford won out in Portlaoise by 5-16 to 0-10 against Laois.

The outcomes mean Kilkenny and Wexford will go into one pot for the semi-final draw, while Dublin and Galway will be in the other pot.

FT in the Fulfil Leinster U20 HC



Semifinal draw takes place tomorrow

Pot 1 Galway/Dublin

Pot 2 Kilkenny/Wexford pic.twitter.com/9olm7WXCfA — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) May 4, 2026

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Patrick Lacey was top scorer for Kilkenny with 3-5, while Ruarc Sweeney (1-4) and Greg Kelly (1-0) also raised green flags. Anthony Clifford (0-4) and David Barcoe (0-3) were key point-scorers.

Kilkenny laid the foundations in the first half, storming ahead 4-16 to 0-2 at half-time as they put the game to bed.

It's all over here, with Wexford comfortable winners on a 5-16 to 0-10 scoreline

Wexford will now play Dublin or Galway in the Leinster U-20 hurling semi-final — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) May 4, 2026

Wexford were in front 2-8 to 0-4 at the interval of their game, with Sean O’Brien and Tom Dempsey both netting for the victors. Further goals arrived in the second half for Wexford courtesy of Ronan Shannon, O’Brien, and Jack Dunne.

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