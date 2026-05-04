Robbie Henshaw to miss Leinster's clash with Lions

ROBBIE HENSHAW HAS been ruled out of Leinster’s United Rugby Championship Round 17 clash with the Fidelity SecureDrive Lions at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports 1).

The 32-year-old was one of four of the province’s players forced off, along with Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, and Tommy O’Brien, during Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulon.

Henshaw was carted off after suffering a head injury, and Leinster say the experienced player is “unavailable for this week as he enters his graduated return to play protocols”.

Meanwhile, Conan, Van der Flier, and O’Brien are all doubtful for the match, with decisions on their availability set to be made later in the week pending further assessments.

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There is also uncertainty over the availability of James Lowe, Tadhg Furlong and Jordan Larmour.

In addition, there are no further updates on the availability of Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, Paddy McCarthy, RG Snyman, Charlie Tector and Alex Usanov.