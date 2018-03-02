Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama now a key transfer target for Manchester United

VICTOR WANYAMA HAS now emerged as one of the key targets for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is considering replacements for the retiring Michael Carrick and Manuel Fellaini, who is leaving the club for Besiktas, and has settled on signing the Kenyan captain.

The Daily Mail reports that Wanyama is one of the five players Mourinho and his coaching staff have zeroed in on as they seek to find a player to man the midfield alongside Nemanja Matic and another to provide competition for Paul Pogba and Juan Mata.

Wanyama has found it tough to break back into the Tottenham Hotspurs first 11 since returning from injury. It is this situation that the Daily Mail suggests might have alerted United to think that he could be available for around Â£40m.

United, however, are not the only ones looking at Wanyama with a covetous eye. No less than Steven Gerrard, Liverpoolâ€™s now retired talismanic midfielder, suggested that Wanyama would be an apt fit at the Anfield club to provide defensive cover.

Wanyama, however, is not the only player United are eyeing. Ivory Coast international midfielder Jean Marie Seri has been on the clubâ€™s radar after his consistently top notch displays with French Ligue One side Nice.

Serbian international Sergey Matic of Lazio has also been touted as another replacement for the outgoing duo of Carrick and Fellaini.

