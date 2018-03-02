  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 0 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama now a key transfer target for Manchester United

Wanyama missed just two Premier League games for Tottenham last season as they finished runners-up to Chelsea.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Mar 2018, 8:54 AM
5 hours ago 6,341 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/3880959
Victor Wanyama (file pic).
Image: Charlotte Wilson/Offside
Victor Wanyama (file pic).
Victor Wanyama (file pic).
Image: Charlotte Wilson/Offside

VICTOR WANYAMA HAS now emerged as one of the key targets for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is considering replacements for the retiring Michael Carrick and Manuel Fellaini, who is leaving the club for Besiktas, and has settled on signing the Kenyan captain.

The Daily Mail reports that Wanyama is one of the five players Mourinho and his coaching staff have zeroed in on as they seek to find a player to man the midfield alongside Nemanja Matic and another to provide competition for Paul Pogba and Juan Mata.

Wanyama has found it tough to break back into the Tottenham Hotspurs first 11 since returning from injury. It is this situation that the Daily Mail suggests might have alerted United to think that he could be available for around Â£40m.

United, however, are not the only ones looking at Wanyama with a covetous eye. No less than Steven Gerrard, Liverpoolâ€™s now retired talismanic midfielder, suggested that Wanyama would be an apt fit at the Anfield club to provide defensive cover.

Wanyama, however, is not the only player United are eyeing. Ivory Coast international midfielder Jean Marie Seri has been on the clubâ€™s radar after his consistently top notch displays with French Ligue One side Nice.

Serbian international Sergey Matic of Lazio has also been touted as another replacement for the outgoing duo of Carrick and Fellaini.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing

This weekâ€™s foreseen LOI postponements the right call, but what about last Friday night?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He is worth â‚¬100 million, but he is a free agent, so he is a bargain'
'He is worth â‚¬100 million, but he is a free agent, so he is a bargain'
Arsenal apathy worse than â€˜Wenger Outâ€™ displays â€“ Carragher
Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing
FOOTBALL
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
IRELAND
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'I grew up watching Drico, Dâ€™Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Storm waves in the west moved boulders onto the top of this cliff
MANCHESTER CITY
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
Pep Guardiola ready to give up 'yellow ribbon' protest
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie