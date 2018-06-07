Cheika hands out two Test debuts for first Wallabies clash with Ireland

Murray Kinsella reports from Brisbane

MICHAEL CHEIKA HAS handed hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and number eight Caleb Timu their Test debuts in Saturday’s first clash with Ireland in Brisbane [KO 11.05am Irish time].

Michael Hooper captains a team that includes big names like Israel Folau, Kurtley Beale and David Pocock, and boasts a total of 623 Test caps between the 15 starters.

Michael Hooper captains the Wallabies. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Reds hooker Paenga-Amosa, who has had a remarkable rise in the last year, forms the front row with Scott Sio and Sekope Kepu, while Adam Coleman and the 21-year-old Izack Rodda make up the second row.

Pocock will wear the number six shirt, with Hooper at seven and Timu completing the back row.

A halfback pairing of Will Genia and Bernard Foley offers experience, while Beale links up with the explosive Samu Kerevi in midfield.

Folau is joined in the back three by Marika Koroibete and Dane Haylett-Petty, selected on the left wing but with plenty of experience at fullback.

Cheika has opted for a 6-2 split of forwards and backs on his bench, with Crusaders back row Pete Samu set for his debut as a replacement.

Australia:

15. Isreal Folau

14. Marika Koroibete

13. Samu Kerevi

12. Kurtley Beale

11. Dane Haylett-Petty

10. Bernard Foley

9. Will Genia

1. Scott Sio

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Sekope Kepu

4. Izack Rodda

5. Adam Coleman

6. David Pocock

7. Michael Hooper (captain)

8. Caleb Timu

Replacements:

16. Tolu Latu

17. Allan Alaalatoa

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Rob Simmons

20. Lukhan Tui

21. Pete Samu

22. Nick Phipps

23. Reece Hodge

