This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 7 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cheika hands out two Test debuts for first Wallabies clash with Ireland

Michael Hooper captains the team, with David Pocock wearing the six shirt.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 6:45 AM
46 minutes ago 1,126 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4057088

Murray Kinsella reports from Brisbane

MICHAEL CHEIKA HAS handed hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and number eight Caleb Timu their Test debuts in Saturday’s first clash with Ireland in Brisbane [KO 11.05am Irish time].

Michael Hooper captains a team that includes big names like Israel Folau, Kurtley Beale and David Pocock, and boasts a total of 623 Test caps between the 15 starters.

CJ Stander and Michael Hooper Michael Hooper captains the Wallabies. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Reds hooker Paenga-Amosa, who has had a remarkable rise in the last year, forms the front row with Scott Sio and Sekope Kepu, while Adam Coleman and the 21-year-old Izack Rodda make up the second row.

Pocock will wear the number six shirt, with Hooper at seven and Timu completing the back row.

A halfback pairing of Will Genia and Bernard Foley offers experience, while Beale links up with the explosive Samu Kerevi in midfield.

Folau is joined in the back three by Marika Koroibete and Dane Haylett-Petty, selected on the left wing but with plenty of experience at fullback.

Cheika has opted for a 6-2 split of forwards and backs on his bench, with Crusaders back row Pete Samu set for his debut as a replacement.

Australia:

15. Isreal Folau
14. Marika Koroibete
13. Samu Kerevi
12. Kurtley Beale
11. Dane Haylett-Petty
10. Bernard Foley
9. Will Genia

1. Scott Sio
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Sekope Kepu
4. Izack Rodda
5. Adam Coleman
6. David Pocock
7. Michael Hooper (captain)
8. Caleb Timu

Replacements:

16. Tolu Latu
17. Allan Alaalatoa
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Rob Simmons
20. Lukhan Tui
21. Pete Samu
22. Nick Phipps
23. Reece Hodge

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

McNamara braced for ‘huge test’ to salvage a win against improving Georgia

‘Whenever I put on that shirt I try and do the country proud, do my family proud’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
'Andres is an idol for everyone... He can do anything he wants' - Alonso backs star's Japan move
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
IRELAND
Cheika hands out two Test debuts for first Wallabies clash with Ireland
Cheika hands out two Test debuts for first Wallabies clash with Ireland
Cork-connected Wallabies out-half Foley lauds Cheika's influence
'Whenever I put on that shirt I try and do the country proud, do my family proud'
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
How damaging is relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for Offaly hurling?
Whitely out as Dublin make three changes ahead of U21 clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie