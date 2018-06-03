This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Waterford minors come from 12 points down to beat Tipp in sensational second-half comeback

The young DÃ©ise side trailed by seven points entering stoppage time before finishing with a spectacular 2-2.

By Tomas McCarthy Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 4:39 PM
51 minutes ago 2,077 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4051597
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Waterford 2-13

Tipperary 3-9

TomÃ¡s McCarthy at Gaelic Grounds

THE WATERFORD MINORS recovered from 12 points down in an incredible second-half comeback to claim their first win of the Munster championship.

Michael Kiely pounced for two injury-time goals before Gavin Fives powered forward from centre back to strike the winner. Kiely shot 2-5 in total to leave Tommy Dunneâ€™s Tipp shell-shocked at the full-time whistle.

James Devaney punished Waterfordâ€™s indiscipline during the first quarter. Four points (three dead balls) from the Borris-Ileigh sharp shooter gave them an 0-5 to 0-2 advantage. Ciaran Keating and Paddy Leavy raised white flags for the DÃ©ise.

On 16 minutes, a Sean Hayes blast from a tight angle crept in at Dean Beecherâ€™s near post, leaving it 1-5 to 0-2.

Devaney sent over his fifth in the 19th minute. Caolan MacCraith flashed over a marvellous sideline in injury time to leave Waterford six adrift at the break, 1-6 to 0-3.

Hayes supplied Devon Ryan for Tippâ€™s second major three minutes into the second period. Aaron Browne pulled off a super save from MacCraith at the other end.

Hayes found the far corner of the net on 41 minutes â€” his fifth goal of the provincial campaign â€” to put 12 points between the teams, 3-8 to 0-5, but the Premier only added one more score through Devaney.

Gary Morahan rung the changes and his charges rallied with points via MacCraith, Keating, David Byrne and Christopher Kavanagh.

They were still seven adrift entering stoppage time when two close range finishes from Kiely in the space of a minute electrified the Waterford faithful. Kiely levelled from a free before Fives soloed through in Ciaran Carey fashion to complete a sensational fightback and blow the Munster championship wide open.

Scorers for Waterford: Michael Kiely 2-5 (2fs, 2 65s), Caolan MacCraith (1 s-l), Ciaran Keating 0-2 each, Paddy Leavy (f), David Byrne, Christopher Kavanagh, Gavin Fives 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: James Devaney 0-7 (6fs), Sean Hayes 2-0, Devon Ryan 1-0, Kian Oâ€™Kelly 0-2.

Waterford

1. Dean Beecher (Tallow)

2. Rory Furlong (Roanmore)
6. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)
4. Jack Ã“ Floinn (An Rinn)

5. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)
2. Gavin Fives (Cappoquin)
8. Ryan Tierney (Ferrybank)

7. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)
14. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

10. Ciaran Keating (Ardmore)
17. Oisin O Ceallaigh (An Rinn)
20. Tristan Loftus (Dungarvan)

13. Caolan MacCraith (An Rinn)
11. Paddy Leevy (Ballygunner)
15. James Power (Clonea)

Subs:

23. Sean Henley (Tallow) for Fitzgerald (H-T)
9. Aidan Organ (Brickey Rangers) for Loftus (38)
22. Christopher Kavanagh (Ballygunner) for Leavy (45)
18. Gavin Corbett (Ballygunner) for Keating (48)
19. David Byrne (Erins Own) for Mahony (48)

Tipperary

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Conor Oâ€™Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)
3. Conor Whelan (Mullinahone)
4. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

5. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)
6. Fintan Purcell (Drom-Inch)
7. SeÃ¡n Phelan (Nenagh Ã‰ire Ã“g)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)
9. John Campion (Drom-Inch)

10. SeÃ¡n Hayes (Kiladangan)
11. Jack Morrissey (Moycarkey-Borris)
12. Kian Oâ€™Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
14. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
15. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh)

Subs:

19. Cian Oâ€™Farrell (Nenagh Eire Og) for Morrissey (H-T)
18. Mikey Oâ€™Shea (Mullinahone) for Maher (44)
23. Oisin Larkin (Borrisokane) for Hackett (55)
20. Ryan Renehan (Cappawhite) for Hayes (58)

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)

