1. Who was announced as the new presenter of The Sunday Game when Michael Lyster steps down after this season? INPHO Darren Frehill Marty Morrissey

Joanne Cantwell Evanne Ní Chuilinn

2. Russia's agriculture ministry this week warned World Cup games could be attacked by what? PA Farmers Locusts

Killer bees Hooligans

3. Matthieu Jalibert will make his debut at out-half for France against Ireland on Saturday. What age is he? PA 19 20

21 22

4. Blake Griffin was traded from the Clippers to which NBA team in a shock move on Tuesday? PA Detroit Pistons Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors LA Lakers

5. Which UFC fighter signed a full-time deal with the WWE this week? Holly Holm Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor Ronda Rousey

6. Offaly secured a 13 point win over Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday. When was their last victory at the venue? INPHO 2003 2005

2007 2009

7. After 313 days out, Seamus Coleman made his Premier League return against which side on Wednesday? PA Liverpool Manchester United

Leicester City Newcastle United

8. Megan Williams will make her debut on the right wing in Ireland’s Six Nations opener with France on Saturday. What province does she play for? INPHO Ulster Munster

Leinster Connacht

9. Which team won the men's National Cup at the National Basketball Arena last weekend? INPHO UCD Marian Griffith College Swords Thunder

Pyrobel Killester Black Amber Templeogue