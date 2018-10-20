This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'When Eden Hazard is the best player of the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion'

Man United boss Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on his former player.

By AFP Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 12:51 AM
20 minutes ago 166 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4296704
Eden Hazard has impressed for Chelsea this season.
Image: Martin Rickett
Eden Hazard has impressed for Chelsea this season.
Eden Hazard has impressed for Chelsea this season.
Image: Martin Rickett

JOSE MOURINHO BELIEVES former club Chelsea can win this season’s Premier League title if Eden Hazard maintains his form as the English game’s best player.

Ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, the Manchester United manager pointed to the precedents for Chelsea being crowned champions in seasons when Hazard is at his best.

The Belgian led Chelsea to the title under Mourinho in 2014/15 and with Antonio Conte in charge in 2016/17.

Hazard has started this season in similar form with eight goals in 10 appearances in an unbeaten start for new boss Maurizio Sarri to sit joint top of the Premier League alongside Manchester City and Liverpool — seven points clear of Mourinho’s United.

“Very good results, top of the league and, of course, lots of good players but history says that when Eden Hazard is the best player of the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion,” said Mourinho on Friday.

“It happened with me and Antonio, and this season, it is still the beginning of course, but he is the best player of the Premier League until now.

“Chelsea is top of the league because he is the kind of player who can make a huge difference.”

Hazard and Mourinho didn’t end on the best of terms when the Portuguese was sacked from his second spell at Stamford Bridge in December 2015 with Chelsea languishing in 16th and Hazard having failed to score a Premier League goal all season to that point.

However, in a recent interview Hazard spoke of his respect for Mourinho and his desire to play for his former manager again.

Mourinho doesn’t believe that will happen, but insists the two had a good relationship.

“I would love to have him in Manchester United but I don’t think Chelsea will sell him to Man United,” added Mourinho.

“Chelsea is led by intelligent and experienced people in football and they would never sell Eden to Man United so there’s no point to comment.

“I think he is a nice kid. We had a good relation, we were champions together. He was for the first time the best player in the league with me so I think the feelings are good and when the feelings are good you say nice things, when feelings are not good you don’t say so much nice things.”

Few nice things have been said about Mourinho this season, at least by former United players in the media who have led calls for him to be replaced. 

Legendary former midfielder Paul Scholes has been most vocal in his criticism of Mourinho and his style of football imposed on the Reds.

A thrilling comeback from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle 3-2 two weeks ago provided an example of how exciting the current United team can be when unshackled. But Mourinho again staunchly defended his approach.

“That story of the attacking football I still don’t understand that story because for me you can only play attacking football when you have the ball,” he added,

“I want the ball and you can only recover the ball if your opponent loses it or if you provoke a mistake in your opponent. For all that you need to defend. 

“When you have the ball, you can play a different way and normally adapted to the qualities of your players. That (style) is what I want.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    LEINSTER
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    Toulouse to appeal Kaino's five-week ban for 'striking with the shoulder'
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    CHELSEA
    Jose Mourinho bids to avoid equalling David Moyes-era record
    Jose Mourinho bids to avoid equalling David Moyes-era record
    'Would I celebrate like crazy my team’s goal or victory at Stamford Bridge? I don't think so'
    Carragher reveals Liverpool 'astonishment' at Chelsea paying £50m for Torres

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie