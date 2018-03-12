  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Golden Silva as City beat Stoke (and if they win their next two matches, the title's wrapped up)

Spaniard strikes in either half to edge City closer to the finish line.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Mar 2018, 10:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,256 Views 6 Comments
Silva: worth his weight in gold.
Image: Michael Regan
Silva: worth his weight in gold.
Silva: worth his weight in gold.
Image: Michael Regan

Stoke City 0

Manchester City 2

DAVID SILVA SCORED both goals as Manchester City made light work of Stoke City in a routine 2-0 win at the bet365 Stadium, despite being without the injured Sergio Aguero.

Pep Guardiola was unable to select Aguero due to a knee injury, but the Argentina star’s absence was hardly noticed as City edged a little closer to the Premier League title, with Silva stealing the show.

If City beat Everton in their next league outing, they will be in a position to mathematically clinch the title when they host city rivals Manchester United on 7 April.

Any chance of struggling Stoke causing an upset looked over as early as the 10th minute, as Silva opened the scoring with aplomb after good work from Raheem Sterling, back from five games out with a hamstring injury.

The league leaders doubled their advantage early in the second half – Silva again providing a good finish after a well-worked move involving Gabriel Jesus, starting his first league game of the year.

Stoke threatened to pull one back just after the hour, but Bruno Martins Indi shot over from close range and from there they looked devoid of hope as the visitors tightened their grip.

City were unable to add further goals despite their dominance, but it mattered little as they re-established a 16-point gap at the summit and put themselves on the brink of Premier League coronation.

