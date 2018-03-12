Golden Silva as City beat Stoke (and if they win their next two matches, the title's wrapped up)

Stoke City 0

Manchester City 2

DAVID SILVA SCORED both goals as Manchester City made light work of Stoke City in a routine 2-0 win at the bet365 Stadium, despite being without the injured Sergio Aguero.

Pep Guardiola was unable to select Aguero due to a knee injury, but the Argentina star’s absence was hardly noticed as City edged a little closer to the Premier League title, with Silva stealing the show.

If City beat Everton in their next league outing, they will be in a position to mathematically clinch the title when they host city rivals Manchester United on 7 April.

Any chance of struggling Stoke causing an upset looked over as early as the 10th minute, as Silva opened the scoring with aplomb after good work from Raheem Sterling, back from five games out with a hamstring injury.

The league leaders doubled their advantage early in the second half – Silva again providing a good finish after a well-worked move involving Gabriel Jesus, starting his first league game of the year.

Stoke threatened to pull one back just after the hour, but Bruno Martins Indi shot over from close range and from there they looked devoid of hope as the visitors tightened their grip.

City were unable to add further goals despite their dominance, but it mattered little as they re-established a 16-point gap at the summit and put themselves on the brink of Premier League coronation.