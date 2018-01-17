Third-tier Wigan stun Bournemouth as Swansea also progress in FA Cup

LEAGUE ONE LEADERS Wigan shocked Premier League outfit Bournemouth to progress in the FA Cup with a 3-0 win in the third round.

The Latics will now face West Ham at home after goals from Sam Morsy, Dan Burn and Callum Elder sealed the win.

Morsy bundled home a rebound from 12 yards to give the hosts the half-time lead while Burn and Elder struck within three minutes in the second half to book their ticket to the fourth round.

Elsewhere, Swansea beat Wolves 2-1 to ensure their progression.

Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Bony grabbed the goals while Diogo Jota scored Championship leaders Wolves’ only of the game.

