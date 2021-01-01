12 high-profile transfers involving Premier League clubs that could happen this month

Sven Botman — Lille to Liverpool

The 20-year-old Lille defender is highly rated and only joined the club from Ajax for £7 million last summer. However, there has been speculation recently that Jurgen Klopp could turn to the youngster, with key Reds defenders like Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez currently out with long-term injuries.

Isco — Real Madrid to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s struggling side have looked desperately in need of inspiration for large portions of this season. One potential solution to their problems is the 28-year-old attacking midfielder, who could be available on loan from Zinedine Zidane’s side, having made just three starts in La Liga so far in this campaign.

Mesut Ozil — Arsenal to Fenerbahce/DC United

The 32-year-old midfielder has been ostracised by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. The star’s last Premier League appearance came in March 2020 and his current contract is set to expire in the summer. DC United and Fenerbahce are among a host of clubs that have been linked with the former Germany international.

Dele Alli — Tottenham to PSG

The England international has been out of favour at Jose Mourinho’s Spurs this season. PSG could provide a viable route out of North London. The 24-year-old has been linked with the Ligue 1 outfit, and those rumours will likely intensify if former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino takes over at the French club as expected.

James McCarthy — Crystal Palace to Celtic/Aston Villa/Burnley

The Ireland international has had a somewhat frustrating, injury-interrupted spell since signing for Palace. He only joined the Eagles in 2019, but he is not an automatic starter at the club and Burnley, Aston Villa and Celtic are all reportedly interested in the 30-year-old midfielder.

Diego Costa — Free transfer to Wolves

Former Chelsea striker and Spain international Costa recently had his contract terminated by Atletico Madrid. With main striker Raul Jimenez unavailable for the foreseeable future after suffering a fractured skull, Wolves are believed to be eyeing the 32-year-old as a potential short-term replacement.

Marcel Sabitzer — RB Leipzig to Tottenham/Arsenal

The Premier League’s two big North London clubs are understood to be keen on the £45million-rated Austrian midfielder. The 26-year-old has been at the Bundesliga outfit since 2014 and is their current club captain.

Milan Skriniar — Inter Milan to Liverpool

The 25-year-old Slovakia international is another potential reinforcement for the Reds at centre-back, though Inter’s £54 million valuation is reportedly a significant obstacle to any deal being done between the two clubs.

Marcos Alonso– Chelsea to Atletico Madrid

Ben Chilwell’s arrival in the summer means there have been limited opportunities for the 30-year-old full-back at Chelsea this season. Consequently, a return to his native Spain with Atletico Madrid has been talked up as one possible destination for Alonso.

Olivier Giroud — Chelsea to West Ham/Atletico Madrid

The 34-year-old has impressed this season, with 14 goals in all competitions for club and country suggesting he still has plenty to offer at the highest level. However, competition at Chelsea is intense, with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner often preferred to the veteran striker. Consequently, it would be no major surprise if he leaves, with West Ham and Atletico Madrid among those reportedly interested.

Paul Pogba — Man United to Juventus

The 27-year-old has been regularly linked with a move away from Man United in recent times, with agent Mino Raiola often fuelling this speculation. Reports suggest former club Juventus is the most likely destination for the French midfielder, who has struggled to live up to his €105 million price tag in four and a half seasons with the Old Trafford club.

Divock Origi — Liverpool to Wolves/Inter Milan

With several attackers ahead of Origi in the pecking order at Anfield, the 25-year-old Belgian striker could be on the move in the coming weeks. Inter Milan and Wolves are among the clubs linked with the player, who joined Liverpool from Lille for £10 million in 2014, but his first-team opportunities have been consistently limited since then.