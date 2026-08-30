Euro 2028 hospitality tickets for Dublin go on sale at a cost of €1.5 million

HOSPITALITY TICKETS FOR Euro 2028 have gone on advanced sale with the price of a 50-seater ‘Skybox’ in Dublin costing almost €1.5 million.

The Aviva Stadium, or Dublin Arena as it has been designated for the tournament, will host seven games. As co-hosts, should the Republic of Ireland qualify they will play all three of their group games at the Lansdowne Road venue as well as a round of 16 clash if they finish top.

Uefa confirmed at their tournament launch in London last November that general sale tickets for supporters will not be subject to dynamic pricing when they become available after the draw in December 2027.

While the pricing structure has yet to be officially announced, Uefa indicated that they will broadly freeze prices from Euro 2024 and stated that 40% of tickets allocated will be in “Fans First” categories.

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With a promise to reserve 10,000 tickets for each country during the group matches – Fifa set aside less than 4,000 during the summer’s World Cup – it means loyal fans will pay around €30 to €60 per fixture.

Unlike Fifa, who established their own re-sale platform for the World Cup that allowed tickets to be sold above face value while also charging an additional 15% to both buyer and seller, Uefa have also confirmed that tickets for Euro 2028 can only be re-sold at their face value.

To help supplement this income, Uefa’s hospitality partners for Ireland and the United Kingdom already have a slew of the most expensive packages available for all eight host cities.

Beyond Hospitality state in their sales brochure that “together, we raise our voices for the champions, the underdogs, and the rising stars” while promising “the pinnacle of access and elegance.”

For all seven games in the Dublin Arena, the price per person across three lower categories are in the region of between €7,500 (Club), €12,300 (Prestige), €15,700 (Platinum).

Beyond Hospitality then have 32 options available for their most expensive ‘Skyboxes.’ They are offering four 50-seater packages at a total of €1.49 million per box, or roughly €4,300 per person, per game.

In the tier below that there are 18 24-seater boxes at a total cost of just over €695,000 per box for all seven games. That could bring in around €12.5m in revenue.

There are six 12-seater boxes on the market for €292,000 per box (estimated total of €1.75m) for all seven Dublin fixtures, roughly €3,500 per person per game, while there are three 24-seater boxes at €585,000 each (€1.75m total) and a single 26-seater box for €633,000.

Should they qualify, the FAI estimate that they will earn in the region of €25 million from co-hosting Euro 2028 between participation, hosting and legacy funding.