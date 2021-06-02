100 fans permitted to attend club and inter-county games from Monday, GAA confirms

Fans will be allowed to attend matches again this month.

THE GAA HAS confirmed that 100 spectators will be permitted to attend club and inter-county games in the 26 counties of the Republic of Ireland from Monday, 7 June.

This number is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards or media attendees.

A maximum of 200 spectators may attend matches at grounds where the capacity is 5,000.

The news comes after the Government recently announced a further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, which includes the gradual return of crowds to sports events.

A statement from Ard Stiúrthóir, Tomás Ó Riain says that competitive and challenge games at all levels of club and inter county are permitted to take place from 7 June but that it is “essential that we continue to proceed with caution.”

“It is likely that from 5 July, up to 200 spectators may be permitted to attend games,” the statement continues, “and up to 500 may be permitted in grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000.

“However this will depend on progress in broader society – if these increases are to be permitted, we will advise in advance of 5 July.”

Dressing rooms will remain closed for club games “to ensure the risk of players or backroom personnel being classified as Close contacts is minimised.”

In relation to the use of gym facilities, the GAA advises that they should remain closed for the moment unless they are being used on an individual basis by inter-county players.

Club bars are permitted to serve food and alcohol outdoors as well as drive in events and family fun days or fundraising events.

