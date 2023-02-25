Andrew Coscoran breaks Irish 1500m record at World Indoor Tour Meet

ANDREW COSCORAN HAS has broken the Irish 1500m record with a blistering 3.33.49 at the World Indoor Tour Meet in Birmingham this afternoon.

Coscoran’s time broke the 3:35.40 indoor record set by Marcus O’Sullivan in 1988, while also bettering Ray Flynn’s outdoor 3.33.50 set in Oslo in 1982.

Flynn was quick to congratulate the new 1500m record holder, he said: “Huge congratulations to Andrew on his marvellous race today and on becoming the fastest ever Irishman over 1500m!”

The 26-year-old who sat in the slipstream of the leading trio of athletes before unleashing a kick from the 150-metre mark to become the fastest ever Irish athlete over 1500m. Coscoran finished one place (third) ahead of his international teammate Luke McCann, who also crossed the finish inside the old indoor record, clocking a personal best of 3.34.76.

The race was won by Neil Gourley (GBR) in 3:32.48 NR with Adel Mechaal (ESP) second in 3:33.28 NR.

Attention for both Coscoran and McCann will now turn to the upcoming European Indoor Championships where both athletes will be targeting leading placings in the 1500m medal decider.