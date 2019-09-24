17-year-old Irish striker Troy Parrott handed senior debut by Tottenham

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott has been handed a senior debut by Tottenham tonight.

The Dubliner has been named in the starting XI for Spurs’ League Cup clash away to Colchester.

The teenager previously impressed when playing with Spurs’ first team in pre-season, while he was also recently named in the North Londoners’ Champions League squad.

Considered one of the brightest prospects in the Ireland underage set-up, Parrott caught the eye when playing for the U21s last month, scoring in wins over Armenia and Sweden.

Speaking recently about the hype surrounding him, the 17-year-old explained: “I try to keep it all out, block it out, have tunnel vision and focus on what I’m trying to do and what I’m trying to achieve. I just want to keep getting better.

“I try not to think too much into what level I’m playing at, or what I need to do in games and stuff. I just go out and try to enjoy myself. That’s the main thing in football, just enjoying it. And at the moment, I’m loving it.”

Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, has urged people not to get too carried away despite Parrott’s promise and emphasised that he still has a long way to go in the game.

