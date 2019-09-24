This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

17-year-old Irish striker Troy Parrott handed senior debut by Tottenham

The teenager previously impressed when playing with Spurs’ first team in pre-season.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 6:48 PM
7 minutes ago 1,072 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4822331
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott has been handed a senior debut by Tottenham tonight.

The Dubliner has been named in the starting XI for Spurs’ League Cup clash away to Colchester.

The teenager previously impressed when playing with Spurs’ first team in pre-season, while he was also recently named in the North Londoners’ Champions League squad.

Considered one of the brightest prospects in the Ireland underage set-up, Parrott caught the eye when playing for the U21s last month, scoring in wins over Armenia and Sweden.

Speaking recently about the hype surrounding him, the 17-year-old explained: “I try to keep it all out, block it out, have tunnel vision and focus on what I’m trying to do and what I’m trying to achieve. I just want to keep getting better.

“I try not to think too much into what level I’m playing at, or what I need to do in games and stuff. I just go out and try to enjoy myself. That’s the main thing in football, just enjoying it. And at the moment, I’m loving it.”

Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, has urged people not to get too carried away despite Parrott’s promise and emphasised that he still has a long way to go in the game.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie