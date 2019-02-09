We’ll keep you updated on all the major moments from the meeting of the Leesiders and the Lilywhites.
Liveblog
There’s the lead for Dundalk and it’s fully deserved too. Robbie Benson’s corner from the right was met by the head of Dane Massey to put Vinny Perth’s side ahead.
GOAL! Cork City o Dundalk 1 (Massey, 36)
Close for Dundalk! Mountney’s shot is deflected narrowly wide, but the visitors have a corner.
Dundalk awarded a free-kick just outside the Cork City box after Casey fouled Shields. Duffy again steps up but can’t keep his effort down.
Gannon’s diagonal ball finds Hoban in the Cork City box but he’s unable to direct his header on target.
President Michael D Higgins preparing to be introduced to the teams before the game.
Another good delivery from McCarthy is again cut out by Gartland.
Excellent cross from the right by Dundalk’s Gannon but McEleney is unable to get a solid connection on it.
Tilley’s corner from the right is easily gathered by Dundalk goalkeeper Rogers.
McCarthy sends a promising cross into the Dundalk box but it’s well headed clear by Gartland.
Following good work by new signing Dáire O’Connor, a rare jaunt forward for Cork City ends with a disappointing Shane Griffin cross drifting out of play.
Close for Dundalk! McCormack was penalised for an accidental handball 30 yards out from Cork City’s goal. The free-kick from Duffy had McNulty scrambling as it sailed narrowly wide.
Ten minutes played, Dundalk having the better of it so far.
Close for Dundalk! Benson’s corner from the right finds Hoban, whose header strikes the post.
Lovely pass through by Hoban for Duffy, whose drilled shot is spilled by Cork City goalkeeper McNulty, who eventually gathers the rebound.
Duffy’s corner from the left for Dundalk looks for Hoban at the back post. He’s unable to get a connection on the ball while tangling with Casey.
Despite experimenting with a 3-5-2 formation in pre-season, Cork City are operating in their more familiar 4-2-3-1 set-up, as are Dundalk.
The game has kicked off, with Cork City defending the Shed End.
Here we go…
This is the fourth consecutive President’s Cup meeting of these two sides, with Cork City emerging victorious on each of the previous three occasions.
However, the momentum is very much behind Dundalk ahead of the 2019 season following last year’s Premier Division and FAI Cup double success.
Kick off in Dundalk’s first competitive game since the departure of Stephen Kenny is fast-approaching.
Stick with us for updates.
Unless there’s a big last-minute rush, it looks like we’re in for a fairly low attendance for this one.
Here are the teams…
CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrissey; James Tilley, Garry Buckley (captain), Dáire O’Connor; Graham Cummins.
Subs: Tadhg Ryan, Colm Horgan, Alan Bennett, Darragh Rainsford, Ronan Hurley, Cian Murphy, Kevin O’Connor.
DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland (captain), Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; John Mountney, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.
Subs: Aaron McCarey, Daniel Kelly, Georgie Kelly, Stephen Folan, Sean Murray, Dan Cleary, Dean Jarvis.
Robert Hennessy is the match referee.
Good evening, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog of the meeting of Cork City and Dundalk, with the President’s Cup at stake as a new domestic football season kicks off.
With no live TV coverage of the game available, we’ll keep you updated as frequently as the notoriously dodgy broadband connection at Turner’s Cross allows us to!
Kick-off here is at 5.30pm.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (2)