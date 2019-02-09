This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2,575 Views 2 Comments
There’s the lead for Dundalk and it’s fully deserved too. Robbie Benson’s corner from the right was met by the head of Dane Massey to put Vinny Perth’s side ahead.

36Mins

Close for Dundalk! Mountney’s shot is deflected narrowly wide, but the visitors have a corner.

30Mins

Dundalk awarded a free-kick just outside the Cork City box after Casey fouled Shields. Duffy again steps up but can’t keep his effort down.

28Mins

Gannon’s diagonal ball finds Hoban in the Cork City box but he’s unable to direct his header on target.

27Mins

President Michael D Higgins preparing to be introduced to the teams before the game.

President Michael D. Higgins Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

24Mins

Another good delivery from McCarthy is again cut out by Gartland.

24Mins

Excellent cross from the right by Dundalk’s Gannon but McEleney is unable to get a solid connection on it.

22Mins

Tilley’s corner from the right is easily gathered by Dundalk goalkeeper Rogers.

21Mins

McCarthy sends a promising cross into the Dundalk box but it’s well headed clear by Gartland.

17Mins

Following good work by new signing Dáire O’Connor, a rare jaunt forward for Cork City ends with a disappointing Shane Griffin cross drifting out of play.

15Mins

Close for Dundalk! McCormack was penalised for an accidental handball 30 yards out from Cork City’s goal. The free-kick from Duffy had McNulty scrambling as it sailed narrowly wide.

10Mins

Ten minutes played, Dundalk having the better of it so far.

9Mins

Close for Dundalk! Benson’s corner from the right finds Hoban, whose header strikes the post.

8Mins

Lovely pass through by Hoban for Duffy, whose drilled shot is spilled by Cork City goalkeeper McNulty, who eventually gathers the rebound.

7Mins

Duffy’s corner from the left for Dundalk looks for Hoban at the back post. He’s unable to get a connection on the ball while tangling with Casey.

5Mins

Despite experimenting with a 3-5-2 formation in pre-season, Cork City are operating in their more familiar 4-2-3-1 set-up, as are Dundalk.

The game has kicked off, with Cork City defending the Shed End.

This is the fourth consecutive President’s Cup meeting of these two sides, with Cork City emerging victorious on each of the previous three occasions.

However, the momentum is very much behind Dundalk ahead of the 2019 season following last year’s Premier Division and FAI Cup double success.

Kick off in Dundalk’s first competitive game since the departure of Stephen Kenny is fast-approaching.

Stick with us for updates.

Unless there’s a big last-minute rush, it looks like we’re in for a fairly low attendance for this one.

image_from_ios_720

Here are the teams…

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Dan Casey, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrissey; James Tilley, Garry Buckley (captain), Dáire O’Connor; Graham Cummins.

Subs: Tadhg Ryan, Colm Horgan, Alan Bennett, Darragh Rainsford, Ronan Hurley, Cian Murphy, Kevin O’Connor.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland (captain), Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; John Mountney, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

 

Subs: Aaron McCarey, Daniel Kelly, Georgie Kelly, Stephen Folan, Sean Murray, Dan Cleary, Dean Jarvis.

Robert Hennessy is the match referee.

Good evening, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog of the meeting of Cork City and Dundalk, with the President’s Cup at stake as a new domestic football season kicks off.

With no live TV coverage of the game available, we’ll keep you updated as frequently as the notoriously dodgy broadband connection at Turner’s Cross allows us to!

Kick-off here is at 5.30pm.

