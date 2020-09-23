2020 inter-county championship fixture details confirmed in Munster

Aaron Gillane of Limerick and Tipperary's Brendan Maher battling for possession during last year's Munster SHC final.

MUNSTER GAA HAVE confirmed fixture details for the remainder of the 2020 inter-county hurling and football championships at senior, U20 and minor level.

The senior action will begin at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Sunday 25 October, when the Limerick hurlers begin their Munster Championship defence against Clare.

The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday 15 November, followed a week later by the football decider.

Results will be determined on the day and all fixtures are to be played on a knockout basis, with the exception of the senior hurling championship, in which the three counties who fail to reach the provincial final will avail of the back-door route provided by the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Home and away arrangements continue for senior football, U20 hurling and minor football. However, with senior and minor hurling having been contested on a round-robin basis for the past two seasons, home and away arrangements would subsequently be disrupted. Therefore, those two competitions will be played at neutral venues for 2020.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Sunday 25 October at 3:45pm – Clare v Limerick in Semple Stadium

– Clare v Limerick in Semple Stadium Saturday 31 October at 3:30pm – Cork v Waterford in Semple Stadium

– Cork v Waterford in Semple Stadium Sunday 1 November at 4pm – Tipperary v Clare or Limerick in LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh

– Tipperary v Clare or Limerick in LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh Sunday 15 November at 4pm – Munster Senior Hurling final

Munster Senior Football Championship

Saturday 31 October at 7pm – Limerick v Waterford in Fraher Field

– Limerick v Waterford in Fraher Field Sunday 1 November at 1pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium

– Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Saturday 7 November at 1:15pm – Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park

– Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Sunday 8 November at 4pm – Cork v Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

– Cork v Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Sunday 22 November at 1:30pm – Munster Senior Football final

Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling Championship

Monday 19 October at 6:30pm – Cork v Kerry in Austin Stack Park

– Cork v Kerry in Austin Stack Park Monday 19 October at 7:30pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium

– Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Monday 26 October at 3:15pm – Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field or Sixmilebridge

– Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field or Sixmilebridge Monday 26 October at 5pm – Limerick v Cork or Kerry in LIT Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park

– Limerick v Cork or Kerry in LIT Gaelic Grounds or Austin Stack Park Wednesday 11 November at 7:30pm – Munster Under 20 Hurling final

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship

Saturday 17 October at 1pm – Clare v Cork in the Semple Stadium

– Clare v Cork in the Semple Stadium Sunday 18 October at 1pm – Kerry v Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds

– Kerry v Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds Friday 30 October at 6:30pm – Waterford v Kerry or Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn

– Waterford v Kerry or Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn Friday 30 October at 6:30pm – Limerick v Clare or Cork in Semple Stadium

– Limerick v Clare or Cork in Semple Stadium Saturday 14 November at 1pm – Munster Minor Hurling final

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship

Saturday 24 October at 1pm – Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium

– Clare v Tipperary in Semple Stadium Saturday 24 October at 1pm – Limerick v Waterford in LIT Gaelic Grounds

– Limerick v Waterford in LIT Gaelic Grounds Saturday 7 November at 1pm – Cork v Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium

– Cork v Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium Sunday 8 November at 1pm – Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park

– Limerick or Waterford v Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Saturday 14 November at 1pm – Munster Minor Football final