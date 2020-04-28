This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
AIBA move 2021 World Boxing Championships from New Delhi to Belgrade due to pay dispute

The Boxing Federation of India claim they were unable to pay the host fee because AIBA’s bank account was frozen.

By AFP Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 10:06 PM
Next year's Men's World Championships will take place in Serbia instead of India.
Image: DPA/PA Images
THE 2021 MEN’S World Boxing Championships have been moved to Belgrade from New Delhi, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, AIBA said it had terminated New Delhi’s contract after it did not pay an agreed host fee, meaning that India will have to pay a cancellation penalty of $500,000 (€461,366).

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) maintain that it was unable to pay the relevant fee because AIBA’s bank account in Lausanne was “frozen”.

“AIBA could not resolve these issues,” Indian media quoted the BFI as saying.

“We have reasons to believe that the decision to change the venue of WCH-2021 was taken in haste without due consultation with BFI… The penalty that is imposed is shocking and surprising.”

The BFI added that it feels it has no obligation to pay any cancellation or penalty fees to AIBA and is working towards “an amicable solution”.

The AIBA was last year stripped by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of its right to run boxing at the Tokyo Games due to longstanding corruption and financial mismanagement.

Boxing at the Tokyo Games, which have been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is instead being organised by the IOC Boxing Task Force.

AIBA interim president Mohamed Moustahsane said there are plans to hold the World Championships after the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, slated to open in July 2021 after being postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of rescheduling of the Olympic 2020, AIBA Executive Committee will discuss with the host country possible dates to adjust,” said Moustahsane.

“We believe that we will keep planned timeframe and conduct World Championships in 2021 after the Games if the pandemic situation is under control.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie