Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Saturday 16 July 2022
Advertisement

Chile beats USA 31-29 to qualify for 2023 Rugby World Cup

Chile secured a spot in Pool D at the World Cup alongside England, Argentina, Japan and Samoa.

By AFP Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 10:33 PM
15 minutes ago 575 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5819218
Image: Matias Basualdo
Image: Matias Basualdo

CHILE ADVANCED TO the Rugby World Cup for the first time on Saturday with a stunning 31-29 victory over the host United States to win a two-leg aggregate qualifier.

Santiago Videla’s penalty in the 75th minute put Los Condores ahead for the first time and produced the final margin at Glendale, Colorado.

That was enough to give Chile the overall aggregate victory despite the Americans’ 22-21 triumph last weekend in Santiago and send the South American squad into next year’s global rugby showdown in France.

Chile secured a spot in Pool D at the World Cup alongside England, Argentina, Japan and Samoa.

Despite the defeat, the Eagles can still make it to France in 2023 through a final qualification tournament later this year.

The United States, confirmed in May as the host nation for the 2031 Rugby World Cup, has missed the event only once, failing to qualify for the 1995 edition in South Africa.

Joe Taufete’e peeled off a maul and scored a try in the 48th minute and US captain AJ MacGinty added a conversion to lift the Eagles ahead 26-14.

Los Condores answered in the 51st minute on Videla’s try and conversion, climbing back within 26-21.

MacGinty added a penalty in the 58th but Chile answered with a try from Matias Dittus in the 65th minute and Videla’s conversion lifted the visitors within 29-28.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

When Videla kicked a penalty in the 75th minute, it was enough to send Los Condores flying to France and the Eagles plunging to the ground.

The US men took a 7-0 lead in the 11th minute when Martin Iosefo chipped the ball forward and Ruben de Haas tapped it back to Iosefo for the try with MacGinty converting.

Iosefo dove into the corner over the try line in the 24th minute with MacGinty making it 14-0 and MacGinty added another try in the 31st minute.

But Eagles lock Nick Civetta was sent to the sin bin in the 32nd minute and Chile capitalized on tries by Marcelo Torrealba in the 35th minute and Matias Garafulic in the 39th with conversions by Videla to pull within 19-14 at half-time.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie