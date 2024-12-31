Dublin, Kerry and Mayo stars amongst the Gaelic football retirees in 2024

Stephen O'Brien (right) and Adrian Spillane (centre) after Kerry's 2022 All-Ireland win. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Stephen O’Brien (Kerry)

The Kenmare Shamrocks forward called time on his inter-county career in October. O’Brien departs with two All-Ireland medals, having made over 100 Kerry appearances between league and championship. The 33-year-old was hard-working, pacy and dynamic; his driving runs and point-scoring ability key for the Kingdom since his debut in 2014. Largely used as an impact sub in later years.

Adrian Spillane (Kerry)

Spillane’s retirement was confirmed alongside O’Brien’s in a warm Kerry GAA statement. The Templenoe man spent six years in the set-up after making his debut in 2019. He clocked 24 championship and 32 league appearances respectively, including the 2022 All-Ireland final win. Spillane came off the bench alongside his brother, Killian, at half-time against Galway.

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

The former Tipperary captain and All-Star forward stepped away in late October, bringing the curtain down on a 15-year senior career. His greatest success arrived in 2020 when he led Tipp to Munster glory for the first time in 85 years, scoring seven points in that victory over Cork, Sweeney was man-of-the-match that day and produced other huge performances in an All-Star winning season. A brilliant player, who saw his last county years disrupted by an ACL injury.

John O’Rourke (Cork)

O’Rourke is one of three Cork footballers to retire over the winter, while several others have opted out. The Carbery Rangers man made his debut for the Rebels in 2013 and was a constant figure throughout his 12 seasons. “I didn’t want to finish with Cork until we had won something substantial, but it just wasn’t to be,” O’Rourke told The Southern Star as he exited stage left, aged 32.

Killian O’Hanlon (Cork)

Advertisement

News of O’Hanlon’s retirement arrived alongside that of O’Rourke. The Kilshannig midfielder made his senior inter-county debut in the league in 2016, but didn’t play his first championship minutes until ’18. His final years with Cork were hampered by injury: an ACL tear saw him miss out in 2021 and 2022, while a hamstring injury disrupted his 2024.

Thomas Clancy (Cork)

Clancy’s departure was announced separately to the others’. The Clonakility defender was another long-serving player, having made his senior championship debut 11 years ago, while his career was also blighted by injury. Clancy featured heavily in his maiden campaign of 2013, but was in and out at times thereafter. He fully rejoined John Cleary’s panel in 2022, but now retires along with O’Rourke and O’Hanlon.

James McCarthy and Brian Fenton after the 2023 All-Ireland win. Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

James McCarthy (Dublin)

One of two Dublin greats to exit the inter-county scene in recent times. McCarthy won an astonishing nine All-Ireland senior medals across a glittering 15-year career, the last of those as captain in 2023. The Ballymun Kickhams legend also landed five All-Stars, 14 Leinster titles, six National League honours and an U21 All-Ireland crown. A Rolls Royce of a midfielder, who will be hugely missed.

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

The same accolades also apply for Fenton, whose retirement was more of surprise. The two-time Footballer of the Year bowed out two weeks after his long-time midfield partner McCarthy in November. Fenton finishes up aged 31, with seven All-Ireland senior titles, six All-Stars — as well as his 2018 and 2020 Footballer of the Year awards — 10 Leinster championships and four National League honours. Another generational talent.

Darragh Foley (Carlow)

Foley announced his retirement from Carlow duty in an emotional statement posted on the social media channels of his club, Kilbride, last month, and later, retraced all with The 42. He bows out as Carlow’s all-time top scorer, with 12-433 across 165 competitive appearances in 15 seasons. The stalwart was instrumental in shaping Carlow’s football revival in recent times. A talented soccer player too, who had trials in England.

Kieran Lillis (Laois)

The versatile Portlaoise star made his championship debut for Laois way back in 2011. He went on to establish himself as a key player and leader, operating on almost every line of the pitch and captaining his county from 2020 to 2022. Lillis finishes up with two Division 4 league titles, having fallen short in the 2024 Tailteann Cup final to Down at Croke Park.

Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)

One of Derry’s greatest ever. Captain, All-Star, dual diamond. “The time is right,” McKaigue told RTÉ as he called time on his inter-county football career after 15 years in November. The Slaughtneil defender won an All-Star in 2022 at the age of 35, having captained Derry to Ulster glory. A leader and a warrior, McKaigue was a key figure of the team that defended the crown in 2023. Also spent a spell in the AFL with Sydney Swans.

Chrissy McKaigue in full flight. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Rob Hennelly (Mayo)

Hennelly was the last male inter-county player to announce their retirement before Christmas. The 34-year-old Mayo goalkeeper bows out with seven Connacht senior medals and two league titles. He featured in three All-Ireland senior finals and was twice nominated for All-Star awards. Hennelly made his Mayo senior debut in 2011 after helping the county to claim 2009 U21 Connacht glory and contest the 2008 All-Ireland minor final.

Paul Cribbin (Kildare)

A brilliant servant to Kildare football. Cribbin issued a short and sweet statement confirming his retirement in October after 11 years in white. He made over 100 senior appearances across league and championship from 2013, and was nominated for an All-Star in 2018. The Johnstownbridge man also had a stint in the AFL with Collingwood and represented Ireland in the 2015 International Rules series.

Tadhg O’Rourke (Roscommon)

O’Rourke played nine seasons for Roscommon, having made his debut against Tyrone in the 2017 National Football League. The Tulsk midfielder racked up 70 appearances in all, and departs as a two-time Connacht and Division 2 league champion. O’Rourke was a leader in primrose and blue, and was vice-captain in 2023 as he overcame a significant Achilles injury. A loss for the Rossies.

Keelan Cawley (Sligo)

Cawley brought the curtain down on his 14-year senior inter-county career in July. The stalwart defender made over 130 appearances for the Yeats county, having been ever-present since he was first called up by Kevin Walsh in 2009. Coolera man Cawley won a Division 4 league medal in 2023, while his final season came to a close in the Tailteann Cup semi-final defeat to eventual champions Down after extra-time.