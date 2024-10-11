Advertisement
Kildare's Paul Cribbin in action in 2022. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Lilywhite

Paul Cribbin calls time on 11-year career with Kildare footballers

The 32-year-old made over 100 senior appearances for The Lilywhites and was nominated for an All-Star in 2018.
3.30pm, 11 Oct 2024
8
0

KILDARE’S PAUL CRIBBIN has confirmed his decision to retire from inter-county football after representing the county’s senior team for 11 years.

The popular Johnstownbridge man issued a brief statement via Kildare GAA which read, simply: “It’s been the honour of my life to represent Kildare. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along this journey. Up the Lilies!”

Cribbin made over 100 appearances for Kildare across league and championship having debuted for the seniors in 2013.

The 32-year-old also had a stint in the AFL with Collingwood in the early 2010s and went on to represent Ireland in the 2015 International Rules series.

Cribbin was nominated for an All-Star in 2018.

He started his Kildare career at minor level in 2008, going on to win a Leinster U21 Championship in 2013, the same year as his senior debut.

Thanking him for his efforts in the jersey, Kildare GAA described Cribbin as having “represented his county with tremendous pride, making significant contributions on the field while being a role model off it”.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
