Who are the leading contenders to be 2024 Hurler of the Year?

1. Shane O’Donnell (Clare – Éire Óg Ennis)

The front-runner having picked up two of the last three Hurler of the Month awards, O’Donnell has been in imperious form.

After returning to play a role in the National League success, the Éire Óg Ennis attacker has been straight back to full speed for championship. His contribution is wider than green and white flags accumulated as he has scored or directly assisted a quarter of all Clare’s scores.

He created goals against Limerick, Cork, and Waterford (without even needing to touch the sliotar for the latter), while finding the net himself against the Rebels and Wexford with smart finishes.

He gave an exhibition of set-up play against Tipperary, instigating the goal, being fouled for six scoreable frees, and laying on three more points.

He landed 1-4 of his own against Wexford and it was when withdrawn to the half-forward line to pick up possession that Clare turned the tide against Kilkenny, even as he played with a severe finger wound. The 2013 hat-trick hero has evolved into an all-round totem.

Advertisement

2. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork – Charleville)

Cork’s leading contender for Hurler of the Year, Fitzgibbon has been leaving his stamp all over games this year.

After an injury-delayed start to the season, the free-scoring Charleville midfielder bagged 1-1 on his League return against Offaly. He carried that impetus into the championship, rifling over 22 points in seven games.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The 2018 All-Star was Cork’s best performer in the Waterford defeat and man of the match with 0-5 against Limerick in May. He ran Will O’Donoghue ragged in the rematch a fortnight ago.

Pat Ryan has praised him, saying: “Everybody in the country knows what a good player Darragh is. He’s at that stage now where he’s really leading the group.

“He’s given savage performances for us all year. In every game that we’ve played, he’s been excellent. His work rate, the physicality he’s bringing to the thing is excellent. We know his athleticism and hurling ability is second to none.”

3. Shane Barrett (Cork – Blarney)

His pace, vision, and reading of the play have taken Cork’s attacking game to another level since his switch to centre-forward and put Barrett firmly in the frame for an All-Star – and maybe more.

Even in defeat to Waterford, he was the forward who really stood up with five shots, slotting three, and winning three converted frees. It was a good omen for things to come.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

His movement to unsettle Declan Hannon has been sublime. He scored 1-2 and directly aided another 1-4 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. In Croker, he created Brian Hayes’ goal and returned three points including an off-the-hurley stunner along the sideline.

Had his fingerprints all over three goals against Tipperary and tore Offaly asunder with 1-4 before being rested early.

Clare face a conundrum. John Conlon likes to sit off, which could allow Barrett to prosper. Does he press up? Do they relocate their centre-back to the wing in favour of a man-marker? Or do they hope Cathal Malone can monitor his movements dropping back from midfield?

*****