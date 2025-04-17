Galway have plenty reasons to be cheerful, but can 2025 provide payback for recent hurt?

IN THE SPORTING week that is in it, resilience and redemption are the only words in town.

It is likely that they are ones which Padraic Joyce could be tempted into taking comfort from as his Galway team’s championship campaign gets under way for real on Sunday against Roscommon after a tariff-less trip to the Big Apple.

There is nothing more seductive in sport than a tale of triumph over adversity; something irresistibly packaged and easily sold in the twilight sunshine of Augusta last Sunday evening.

And if there is an inter-county entity perceived to have followed the equally talented but tortured career trajectory of the Grand Slammer from Holywood, the Galway footballers seem as good a fit as any.

Twice in the last three years they have lipped out on the 18th in the final round of the only major that really matters.

Hell, it hardly amounts to a laboured deployment of imagination to picture Shane Walsh’s left leg morphing into a sweetly struck seven-iron; albeit we are not quite so sure Rory addressing an O’Neill’s is framed as neatly in the mind’s eye.

The thing is, though, resilience and redemption are empty words which only find value and meaning when they trip from the tongues of winners.

Last Sunday evening, there was little appreciation of Justin Rose’s resilience and an even lesser sense of redemption for the 44-year-old, despite the fact that he is now a three-time runner up and a two-time loser of a sudden death play-off in the Masters.

Advertisement

Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy after last Sunday's final round. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There is a two-pronged lesson in that which Galway would do well to heed.

Firstly, there is no payback for hurt.

Secondly, there is always someone else out there who will claim that there is, but they will only do so when standing on the winners podium

Last year, it was Armagh whose All-Ireland victory was portrayed as redress from a series of penalty shoot-out defeats.

This year? Well, it’s whatever you are having yourself.

Donegal for the cruelty of Paul Conroy’s semi-final defining freak goal, Armagh for the absence of their talisman, Dublin for the absence of their talismen, Kerry, well, because they kicked a wide….

Anyhow, all Galway ever needed to know about the lie that redemption is an inevitable byproduct of resilience, they should have learned from looking over their neighbour’s fence.

The temptation to see this as different may be all the more potent given that this summer will almost certainly mark the end of Joyce’s six-year reign as manager, which has done so much to revitalise the county’s fortunes.

However, in truth, rather than being the end of something familiar, it is the beginning of something brand new that holds greater significance as to why this time it could be different and better for them.

The ink had barely dried on the FRC’s blueprint to transform football when it was met with an almost universal consensus that Galway were the best placed to exploit the rule changes.

Four months into the season, with the rules tweaked and the form book offering a slightly different take – Kerry and Donegal edge Galway in the market – that initial view has hardened into a truth.

They possess a balance in stand-up defenders and stand-out strike forwards that few can match in this three-up/three-back brave new world.

They have both athleticism and kicking ability – albeit the latter would be enhanced with a fit John Daly anchoring the half-back line – to transition quickly from the back and the presence at the other end to facilitate it.

Galway’s Paul Conroy is tackled in their recent game against New York. Emily Harney / INPHO Emily Harney / INPHO / INPHO

They have a depth of ball primary ball winners – in Paul Conroy, John Maher, Cein D’Arcy, Cillian McDaid and Matthew Tierney they have effectively five orthodox midfielders – in a game where as a result of the ball now being kicked out, aerial combat is no longer just optional.

And they boast a prolific line in the profitable business that has become long distance shooting, nailing 30 two-pointers in the league, which accounted for over 42% of their scores.

All reasons to be cheerful, but in getting it all done they still have a way to go.

For all their perceived depth – Patrick Egan became the 32nd player to see game-time when introduced against New York – in latter seasons fitness and form to key players has dogged them.

In particular, fitness concerns around Damian Comer, Shane Walsh and Sean Kelly have hurt Galway over the past two years, and concerns remain, in particular, around Comer.

Related Reads 6 talking points after the weekend's Leinster and Ulster senior football action A long slow decline: Where can Derry go from here in the All-Ireland series?

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce celebrates with his daughter Jodie and son Charlie and Shane Walsh after last year's win over Donegal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The decision not to start him, and for that matter Walsh, in New York is likely to have been down to a judgement call not to risk their bodies on an artificial pitch but in a condensed season, hard pitches and high speed football facilitated by the rules, keeping players with a history of injuries fit will be a constant challenge.

And for all their quality, form has also been an issue that has hurt them.

In the county that gave football the Terrible Twins, Comer and Walsh have morphed almost into one in the public mind, but in reality they have rarely delivered as a twin strike force.

Instead, more like partners in a Sunday morning fourball, they have tended to dovetail when required, never more obvious than in the culmination of the 2022 All-Ireland series when one career defining performance (Comer in the semi-final win over Derry) was followed by another (Walsh in the final defeat to Kerry).

That needs to change so that on the biggest days, they are harmoniously at the same high pitch, swinging free and shooting for the stars.

If they do, then, and only then, will they get to tell Galway’s tale of their resilient pursuit of redemption.

*****