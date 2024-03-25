Advertisement
Kilkenny and Clare will meet in this year's Division 1 hurling final. Evan Treacy/INPHO
Clare v Kilkenny hurling league final set for Semple Stadium

Division 1 hurling decider scheduled for 6 April in Thurles.
32 minutes ago

SEMPLE STADIUM WILL host the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final between Clare and Kilkenny on Saturday 6 April.

Throw-in at the Thurles venue is at 7.15pm, with extra-time and penalties if necessary to decide a winner on the day.

The game will be shown live on TG4.

Kilkenny, who beat holders Limerick in Saturday’s first semi-final, will be looking to win a first league title outright since 2018 (they shared the Covid-impacted 2021 league title with Galway).

Clare, who were eight-point winners against Tipperary on Sunday, are bidding for a first success in the competition since 2016.

