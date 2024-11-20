Rhasidat Adeleke takes top prize at National Athletics Awards

RHASIDAT ADELEKE’S STELLAR 2024 was celebrated on Wednesday as Ireland’s track superstar scooped three awards at the National Athletics Awards in Dublin.
Adeleke was named Athlete of the Year, and also took home the Sprints & Hurdles prize, after a season in which she won European 400m silver, finished fractionally outside the medals in the Olympic final in Paris, and set a host of new Irish indoor and outdoor records.
The 22-year-old was also instrumental in the women’s 4x400m relay team — which was named Team of the Year after winning silver at the European Championships — and the mixed 4x400m relay team which won gold at Europeans and bronze at World Relays.
Paris Olympians Fionnuala McCormack and Nicola Tuthill were named Endurance Athlete of the Year and Field Athlete of the Year respectively, while European 1500m champion Ciara Mageean took home the Middle Distance award.
Gillian O’Sullivan, silver medallist in the 20km race walk at the 2003 World Championships, was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
National Athletics Awards – Winners 2024
Hall of Fame: Gillian O’Sullivan
Lifetime Services to Athletics: Peter Hanlon
Athlete of the Year: Rhasidat Adeleke
Endurance Athlete of the Year: Fionnuala McCormack
Under 20 Athlete of the Year: Oisin Joyce
Sprint & Hurdles Athlete of the Year: Rhasidat Adeleke
Middle Distance Athlete of the Year: Ciara Mageean
Field Athlete of the Year: Nicola Tuthill
Team of the Year: Women’s 4x400m
Inspirational Performance on Irish Soil: Cathal Doyle (Morton Mile)
