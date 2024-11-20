Advertisement
More Stories
Rhasidat Adeleke finished her season with four major international medals. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeAwards Season

Rhasidat Adeleke takes top prize at National Athletics Awards

Adeleke was named Athlete of the Year and Sprints & Hurdles Athlete of the Year, and also won the Team of the Year prize with the women’s 4x400m relay.
10.52pm, 20 Nov 2024
331

RHASIDAT ADELEKE’S STELLAR 2024 was celebrated on Wednesday as Ireland’s track superstar scooped three awards at the National Athletics Awards in Dublin.

Adeleke was named Athlete of the Year, and also took home the Sprints & Hurdles prize, after a season in which she won European 400m silver, finished fractionally outside the medals in the Olympic final in Paris, and set a host of new Irish indoor and outdoor records.

The 22-year-old was also instrumental in the women’s 4x400m relay team — which was named Team of the Year after winning silver at the European Championships — and the mixed 4x400m relay team which won gold at Europeans and bronze at World Relays.

Paris Olympians Fionnuala McCormack and Nicola Tuthill were named Endurance Athlete of the Year and Field Athlete of the Year respectively, while European 1500m champion Ciara Mageean took home the Middle Distance award.

Gillian O’Sullivan, silver medallist in the 20km race walk at the 2003 World Championships, was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

National Athletics Awards – Winners 2024

  • Hall of Fame: Gillian O’Sullivan
  • Lifetime Services to Athletics: Peter Hanlon
  • Athlete of the Year: Rhasidat Adeleke
  • Endurance Athlete of the Year: Fionnuala McCormack
  • Under 20 Athlete of the Year: Oisin Joyce
  • Sprint & Hurdles Athlete of the Year: Rhasidat Adeleke
  • Middle Distance Athlete of the Year: Ciara Mageean
  • Field Athlete of the Year: Nicola Tuthill
  • Team of the Year: Women’s 4x400m
  • Inspirational Performance on Irish Soil: Cathal Doyle (Morton Mile)
  • Special Recognition Award: Neil Cusack
  • Performance Club of the Year: Leevale AC
  • Services to Coaching Award: Peter McDermott
  • Official of the Year: Anne McHugh
  • Development Club of the Year: Glenmore AC
  • Mountain Runner of the Year: Enda Cloake
  • Masters Athlete of the Year: John MacDermott
  • Ultra Runner of the Year: Sorcha Loughnane
  • Schools’ Athlete of the Year: Cian Crampton
  • University Athlete of the Year: Pierre Murchan
  • Member Federation Award: Amanda Hynes
  • Coaching Awards: Gary Ryan & Kay Bannon

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie