Poll: Who do you think will win the 2025 Six Nations?

HERE WE GO. It’s that time of the year again, the Six Nations is upon us.

Ireland have won the last two tournaments, including a Grand Slam in 2023, but the three in-a-row bid looks very different.

With Andy Farrell on Lions duty, Simon Easterby steps up as interim head coach. After a mixed bag in the November Internationals, it remains to be seen how it will all unfold for the defending champions.

Easterby’s men kick off against old rivals England at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow, while France — favourites for many — get us underway against Wales in Paris tonight. Elsewhere on Saturday, Scotland welcome Italy to Murrayfield.

Advertisement

As always, a blockbuster few weeks lie ahead, and there’s one big question at the outset of it all:

Who do you think will win the 2025 Six Nations?

