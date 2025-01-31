HERE WE GO. It’s that time of the year again, the Six Nations is upon us.
Ireland have won the last two tournaments, including a Grand Slam in 2023, but the three in-a-row bid looks very different.
With Andy Farrell on Lions duty, Simon Easterby steps up as interim head coach. After a mixed bag in the November Internationals, it remains to be seen how it will all unfold for the defending champions.
Easterby’s men kick off against old rivals England at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow, while France — favourites for many — get us underway against Wales in Paris tonight. Elsewhere on Saturday, Scotland welcome Italy to Murrayfield.
Advertisement
As always, a blockbuster few weeks lie ahead, and there’s one big question at the outset of it all:
Who do you think will win the 2025 Six Nations?
Poll Results:
Ireland (1)
France (1)
England (1)
Scotland (1)
Wales (1)
Italy (1)
Related Reads
Dan Sheehan eyes Ireland-England clash after injury return
'I want to keep playing for Ireland. Hopefully our best days are ahead of us'
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2025 Six Nations?
HERE WE GO. It’s that time of the year again, the Six Nations is upon us.
Ireland have won the last two tournaments, including a Grand Slam in 2023, but the three in-a-row bid looks very different.
With Andy Farrell on Lions duty, Simon Easterby steps up as interim head coach. After a mixed bag in the November Internationals, it remains to be seen how it will all unfold for the defending champions.
Easterby’s men kick off against old rivals England at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow, while France — favourites for many — get us underway against Wales in Paris tonight. Elsewhere on Saturday, Scotland welcome Italy to Murrayfield.
As always, a blockbuster few weeks lie ahead, and there’s one big question at the outset of it all:
Who do you think will win the 2025 Six Nations?
Poll Results:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Call it Six Nations Have your say Ireland Poll Rugby