This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

22 Irish players on the move across the water during the January transfer window

We take a look at the Ireland-affiliated footballers who experienced an eventful few weeks.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 1 Feb 2019, 4:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,818 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4471715

Updated at 16.29

1. Michael Doyle (Coventry to Notts County) Undisclosed

Fleetwood Town v Coventry City - Sky Bet League One - Highbury Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

The 37-year-old midfielder ended his second spell at Coventry to link up with League Two outfit Notts County, who are currently battling to avoid relegation.

2. David Meyler (Reading – Coventry) Loan

Republic of Ireland v United States - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium Source: Brian Lawless

The 29-year-old arrives at Coventry as fellow Irish midfielder Doyle departs. The Cork native will be hoping to get more game time for the League One side, having lined out for Reading just five times this season.

3. Aaron Connolly (Brighton – Luton) Loan

Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton - Carabao Cup - Second Round - AMEX Stadium Source: Gareth Fuller

The 19-year-old striker has been in superb form for Brighton’s U23s this season, winning Premier League 2 player of the month in December. Yesterday, it was announced he had signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the Seagulls in addition to joining League One leaders Luton on loan for the rest of the season.

4. Billy Clarke (Charlton – Bradford) Free

Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers - Emirates FA Cup - Second Round - The Valley Source: Steven Paston

The 31-year-old Cork-born striker has left Charlton in search of regular first-team football, linking up with fellow League One side Bradford.

5. Andy Boyle (Preston – Ross County) Loan

Preston North End v Reading - Sky Bet Championship - Deepdale Source: PA Archive/PA Images

With his Preston contract due to expire in the summer, the 27-year-old former Dundalk defender has linked up with the current leaders of the Scottish Championship, having spent the first half of the campaign in the top tier with Dundee.

6. Courtney Duffus (Oldham – Yeovil) Loan

Soccer - FA Youth Cup - Fourth Round - Everton v Birmingham City - Goodison Park Source: EMPICS Sport

The ex-Ireland U21 international and former Waterford loanee opted to sign for League Two side Yeovil Town following a disappointing two-year stint at Oldham, in which game time was hard to come by.

7. Graham Burke (Preston – Gillingham) Loan

Republic of Ireland v United States - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium Source: Brian Lawless

The 25-year-old former Shamrock Rovers players has struggled to establish himself at Preston since moving there last June, with the attacker consequently sent on loan to Gillingham, who are currently 18th in League One.  

8. Jake Doyle-Hayes (Aston Villa – Cambridge) Loan

Aston Villa Under 18's v Manchester City U18's - FA Youth Cup - Sixth Round - Villa Park Source: EMPICS Sport

With Ireland internationals Glenn Whelan and Conor Hourihane among those ahead of him in the pecking order at Villa, the 20-year-old midfielder has opted to go on loan to Cambridge — currently 20th in League Two — for the remainder of the season.

9. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa – Sheffield United) Loan

Sheffield United v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship - Bramall Lane Source: EMPICS Sport

Having signed for Villa in January 2017 for £9 million, the Ireland international never really got going at the club and failed to emulate his impressive previous goalscoring exploits at Rochdale and Brentford, which earned him the big move. He has the opportunity to redeem himself at Sheffield United, who are in strong contention for promotion to the Premier League, as they currently sit third.

10. David McMillan (St Johnstone – Hamilton) Loan

David McMillan Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The 30-year-old striker is on the move again following an injury-ridden 12 months at St Johnstone. He will hope for better fortune and more game time while on loan at another Scottish Premiership side, Hamilton Academical, for the remainder of the season.

11. Ryan Sweeney (Stoke – Mansfield) Free

Walsall v Stoke City - Pre-Season Friendly - Banks's Stadium Source: Dave Thompson

The Ireland U21 international has left Stoke after three years there. The defender has joined League Two outfit Mansfield Town following a successful six-month loan stint at the club, who are vying for promotion in second.

12. Alan Judge (Brentford – Ipswich) Undisclosed

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Sky Bet Championship - Griffin Park Source: EMPICS Sport

The 30-year-old Dubliner has decided to switch Championship clubs, linking up with bottom-of-the-table Ipswich having struggled to get regular game time at Brentford this season.

13. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff – Wigan) Free

Mansfield Town v Cardiff City - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round Replay - One Call Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

The 30-year-old midfielder, who has nine Ireland caps, was deemed surplus to requirements at Cardiff, having not been included in their Premier League squad, and as a result agreed to drop down a division to link up with relegation-threatened Wigan. 

14. Jimmy Dunne (Burnley – Sunderland) Loan

Sunderland v Luton Town - Sky Bet League One - Stadium of Light Source: EMPICS Sport

The Burnley defender signed on loan to League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland on 9 January. He has had a successful loan spell with Hearts already this season and was called up to Ireland’s senior squad last November.

15. Paudie O’Connor (Leeds – Bradford) Loan

Blackpool v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Bloomfield Road Source: Anthony Devlin

The 21-year-old Limerick-born defender made a handful of appearances for parent club Leeds last season, but has spent this campaign playing his football in League One. Having spent the first half of the season at Blackpool, he has already made two appearances since joining Bradford earlier this month.

16. Conor Shaughnessy (Leeds – Hearts) Loan

Leicester City v Leeds United - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - King Power Stadium Source: Mike Egerton

The 22-year-old made 14 appearances for Leeds last season, but has been largely out of the picture at Elland Road since Marcelo Bielsa took charge. The Galway native will look to fill the void at Hearts left by the departure of fellow Irish youngster Jimmy Dunne.

17. Alex Pearce (Derby – Millwall) Loan

Derby County v Swansea City - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Stadium Source: Barrington Coombs

The experienced centre-back has found it hard to displace fellow Ireland international Richard Keogh among others at Frank Lampard’s Derby. He therefore has joined Millwall, currently 19th in the Championship, on loan until the end of the season.

18. Dylan Connolly (Dundalk – AFC Wimbledon) Undisclosed

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Kingsmeadow Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Not an automatic starter at Dundalk, the pacy 22-year-old winger signed for AFC Wimbledon at the beginning of January and has got his career there off to an encouraging start, starring in the FA Cup upset win against West Ham.

19. Connor Ronan (Wolves – Dac Streda) Loan

Barnsley v Walsall - Sky Bet League One - Oakwell Source: EMPICS Sport

It was confirmed today that the 20-year-old Wolves youngster was set for his third loan spell. Having previously lined out for Portsmouth and Walsall in League One, he has now opted for a left-of-field move to Slovakian top division club FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda.

20. Shane McLoughlin (Ipswich Town – AFC Wimbledon) Free

The New York-born former Ireland U19 international has been at Ipswich since 2015, but moves to League One side AFC Wimbledon after continually struggling to secure a first-team spot at Portman Road.

21. Mark Connolly (Crawley Town – Dundee United) Undisclosed

Celtic v Kilmarnock - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Source: Jeff Holmes

The Monaghan-born defender returns for a third stint in Scotland, having previously spent two years at Kilmarnock as well as a brief period on loan at St Johnstone. He made close to 200 appearances in two spells at League Two side Crawley Town, and will now hope to help boost Scottish Championship side Dundee United’s promotion bid.

22. John O’Sullivan (Blackpool – Dundee) Loan

West Ham United v Accrington Stanley - EFL Cup - Third Round - London Stadium Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The former Ireland U21 international midfielder struggled to get consistent game time after signing for Blackpool last summer. The 25-year-old has therefore agreed to a loan spell with Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee.

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    IRELAND
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    ENGLAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie