22 Irish players on the move across the water during the January transfer window

The 37-year-old midfielder ended his second spell at Coventry to link up with League Two outfit Notts County, who are currently battling to avoid relegation.

The 29-year-old arrives at Coventry as fellow Irish midfielder Doyle departs. The Cork native will be hoping to get more game time for the League One side, having lined out for Reading just five times this season.

The 19-year-old striker has been in superb form for Brighton’s U23s this season, winning Premier League 2 player of the month in December. Yesterday, it was announced he had signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with the Seagulls in addition to joining League One leaders Luton on loan for the rest of the season.

4. Billy Clarke (Charlton – Bradford) Free

The 31-year-old Cork-born striker has left Charlton in search of regular first-team football, linking up with fellow League One side Bradford.

With his Preston contract due to expire in the summer, the 27-year-old former Dundalk defender has linked up with the current leaders of the Scottish Championship, having spent the first half of the campaign in the top tier with Dundee.

The ex-Ireland U21 international and former Waterford loanee opted to sign for League Two side Yeovil Town following a disappointing two-year stint at Oldham, in which game time was hard to come by.

The 25-year-old former Shamrock Rovers players has struggled to establish himself at Preston since moving there last June, with the attacker consequently sent on loan to Gillingham, who are currently 18th in League One.

With Ireland internationals Glenn Whelan and Conor Hourihane among those ahead of him in the pecking order at Villa, the 20-year-old midfielder has opted to go on loan to Cambridge — currently 20th in League Two — for the remainder of the season.

Having signed for Villa in January 2017 for £9 million, the Ireland international never really got going at the club and failed to emulate his impressive previous goalscoring exploits at Rochdale and Brentford, which earned him the big move. He has the opportunity to redeem himself at Sheffield United, who are in strong contention for promotion to the Premier League, as they currently sit third.

The 30-year-old striker is on the move again following an injury-ridden 12 months at St Johnstone. He will hope for better fortune and more game time while on loan at another Scottish Premiership side, Hamilton Academical, for the remainder of the season.

11. Ryan Sweeney (Stoke – Mansfield) Free

The Ireland U21 international has left Stoke after three years there. The defender has joined League Two outfit Mansfield Town following a successful six-month loan stint at the club, who are vying for promotion in second.

The 30-year-old Dubliner has decided to switch Championship clubs, linking up with bottom-of-the-table Ipswich having struggled to get regular game time at Brentford this season.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who has nine Ireland caps, was deemed surplus to requirements at Cardiff, having not been included in their Premier League squad, and as a result agreed to drop down a division to link up with relegation-threatened Wigan.

The Burnley defender signed on loan to League One promotion hopefuls Sunderland on 9 January. He has had a successful loan spell with Hearts already this season and was called up to Ireland’s senior squad last November.

The 21-year-old Limerick-born defender made a handful of appearances for parent club Leeds last season, but has spent this campaign playing his football in League One. Having spent the first half of the season at Blackpool, he has already made two appearances since joining Bradford earlier this month.

The 22-year-old made 14 appearances for Leeds last season, but has been largely out of the picture at Elland Road since Marcelo Bielsa took charge. The Galway native will look to fill the void at Hearts left by the departure of fellow Irish youngster Jimmy Dunne.

The experienced centre-back has found it hard to displace fellow Ireland international Richard Keogh among others at Frank Lampard’s Derby. He therefore has joined Millwall, currently 19th in the Championship, on loan until the end of the season.

Not an automatic starter at Dundalk, the pacy 22-year-old winger signed for AFC Wimbledon at the beginning of January and has got his career there off to an encouraging start, starring in the FA Cup upset win against West Ham.

It was confirmed today that the 20-year-old Wolves youngster was set for his third loan spell. Having previously lined out for Portsmouth and Walsall in League One, he has now opted for a left-of-field move to Slovakian top division club FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda.

20. Shane McLoughlin (Ipswich Town – AFC Wimbledon) Free

The New York-born former Ireland U19 international has been at Ipswich since 2015, but moves to League One side AFC Wimbledon after continually struggling to secure a first-team spot at Portman Road.

21. Mark Connolly (Crawley Town – Dundee United) Undisclosed

The Monaghan-born defender returns for a third stint in Scotland, having previously spent two years at Kilmarnock as well as a brief period on loan at St Johnstone. He made close to 200 appearances in two spells at League Two side Crawley Town, and will now hope to help boost Scottish Championship side Dundee United’s promotion bid.

22. John O’Sullivan (Blackpool – Dundee) Loan

The former Ireland U21 international midfielder struggled to get consistent game time after signing for Blackpool last summer. The 25-year-old has therefore agreed to a loan spell with Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee.

