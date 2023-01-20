5 questions ahead of Dublin v Meath and the opening weekend of the league

1. What can we expect from defending champions Meath?

It’s all change on the Banks of the Boyne as a new era begins. The county’s former U21 manager Davy Nelson has taken the reins from the now-legendary Eamonn Murray, with former Monaghan player Bernie Murray among the new faces involved. Coach Mark Brennan and sports psychologist Kelley Faye remain the constants.

Key defensive duo Emma Troy and Aoibheann Leahy have gone travelling, but the Royals will have AFLW pair Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally on board at some stage, as well as plenty of young blood as they look to retain their 2022 double.

It’s a case of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” according to Emma Duggan, but the star forward insists there will be tweaks as they mount their three in-a-row bid. “We have to constantly keep changing it up and improving and keeping teams guessing. We can’t be predictable.” First up? A trip to their arch-rivals in the capital tomorrow evening.

2. Can Kerry build on last year?

The Kingdom will be looking to go one further than their first All-Ireland final appearance since 2012 this season. A return to Division 1 is the perfect platform to build off for Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s side, and they open their campaign against Waterford on Sunday.

The 2022 Division 2 champions shouldn’t be in danger of dropping straight back down, and will be boosted by continuity in the set-up. New captain Siofra O’Shea hailed “a full return to the panel” this week, with Hannah O’Donoghue and Fiadhna Tangney back in the fold and county camogie star Patrice Diggins among the new additions.

The ship is steady after turbulent times, and Kerry ladies football is most certainly back on the map. Key to their chances this year will be Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh; the sharpshooter and her fellow battle-hardened veterans striking the perfect balance with youth.

Tom Maher / INPHO Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

3. What about Dublin’s recovery?

For the first time since 2013, Dublin didn’t reach the All-Ireland final last year. While Meath and Kerry did battle on the biggest stage, the wounded Dubs gathered in Carla Rowe’s house to (partly) watch. Hurt brings hunger, and Mick Bohan’s side are hell-bent on bouncing back from their surprise quarter-final exit and ultimately, a 2022 to forget.

“We are not the top dogs this year,” as Rowe put it, still reeling from the “shock” of last season but ready to put it to bed. The league is the starting point, and this campaign is perhaps more important than ever before. A challenging start lies in wait, but it’s the perfect opportunity for one-up on Meath as they adjust to change.

They’ll be without Lyndsey Davey, the latest retirement, and Nicole Owens, who is recovering from another cruciate ligament injury. They’re the definite big losses, while question marks hang over the involvement of the likes of Sinéad Aherne and Sinéad Goldrick, the latter still out in Australia after her successful AFLW season.

4. How are the other Division 1 counties shaping up?

Aside from Meath, there’s managerial continuity everywhere else. But there’s no shortage of ins and outs. Cork have perhaps been hit hardest by player departures, with Orla Finn a huge loss as their main scoring outlet. Goalkeeper Martina O’Brien has also retired, while Eimear Scally and Áine Terry O’Sullivan are other confirmed non-returnees. AFLW star Erika O’Shea and the Kiely twins, Daire and Eimear, are back in a new-look side.

Mayo are set to be without the majority of their AFLW contingent, but the inclusion of Rachel Kearns is a big boost, along with the returns of former captain Sarah Tierney, Clodagh McManamon and Deirdre Doherty.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Rachel Kearns. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Galway and Donegal, who face off tomorrow, will see gradual comebacks; the Tribe will be without the majority of their Kilkerrin-Clonberne crew after their All-Ireland club success before Christmas, while Maxi Curran won’t have the services Footballer of the Year Niamh McLaughlin (injury) and other big-hitters Geraldine McLaughlin, Karen Guthrie and Yvonne Bonner for their opener. Donegal were finalists last year.

Waterford are coming in a little under the radar. Everyone will have their sights on success with the playing field as open as ever, but the Déise may struggle in the upper echelons having come through Division 1 and senior championship relegation play-offs in 2022.

5. And who might make the jump from Division 2?

The second-tier is always a minefield, with promotion the coveted prize. Armagh will be firm favourites, having finished second best to Kerry last season. The Orchard county, often prominent in the business end of senior championship, have a new manager in former Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack and AFLW ace Blaithin Mackin and evergreen dual star Caroline O’Hanlon are set to play.

They’re one of four senior outfits in the division, along with Cavan, Tipperary and newcomers Laois. Monaghan and Westmeath are in the intermediate ranks alongside Tyrone and Roscommon after suffering relegation last season. The Rossies are up from Division 3.

Tipperary are boosted by the return of Aishling Moloney, one of the best forwards in the country, after a long-term absence, though Peter Creedon is without AFLW duo Aisling McCarthy and Orla O’Dwyer once more. Aishling Sheridan, meanwhile, is currently in the Cavan set-up as all Division 2 teams seek that major breakthrough.

David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE Siofra O'Shea, Aishling Moloney, Emma Duggan, Carla Rowem Shauna Howley, Ally Cahill and Nicola Ward at the Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues launch earlier this week. David Fitzgerald / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

“Meath really opened it up,” Breffni rising star Ally Cahill said this week. “No one really expected what they done, they’ve raised the bar.

“I think everyone’s like, ‘We could be the next Meath’.”

