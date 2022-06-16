5 winners and losers from Ireland's latest international window

The winners

1. Nathan Collins

The only outfield player to complete every minute of action for Ireland in this Nations League campaign, Collins was Ireland’s most impressive performer over the course of the window. His superb goal and performance away against Ukraine, in particular, stood out. The Burnley star came into this window without a competitive appearance at international level but he has swiftly become a key player. Even if Shane Duffy, John Egan and Seamus Coleman are all available in the next window, Kenny will surely have to find a way to fit the 21-year-old into his XI.

2. Michael Obafemi

He may only have started one out of four games, but Obafemi did more in those 56 minutes against Scotland than many players have managed in 10 appearances at international level. His goal to put the Boys in Green 3-0 up was one of the best scored by an Irish player in recent memory, while his sumptuous chipped through pass to assist Troy Parrott’s goal was arguably even better. One of the biggest problems of the Stephen Kenny era has been the struggle to find a consistent goalscorer up front. Obafemi has the potential to be that individual and is arguably the most naturally talented of Ireland’s attacking players. The only doubt lies with concerns surrounding injuries. He had never played three games in a row before this year and Kenny referenced his “persistent hamstring troubles that he’s had in his career” in explaining partially why he was omitted from the Ireland squad in the March window. The fact that he missed the Ukraine match similarly does not bode well, albeit it was his groin rather than hamstring affecting him in that instance. If the 21-year-old Dubliner can overcome these recurring issues, he is capable of starring up front in an Ireland shirt for many years to come.

3. Josh Cullen

Along with Collins and Caoimhin Kelleher, the only player to start all four matches for Ireland in this international window. After the game in Lodz, Kenny made a point of saying that it had been the 26-year-old’s 60th game this season, which is a testament to both his stamina and how he looks after himself off the pitch. Cullen didn’t look entirely comfortable in the first two games, and was substituted with nine minutes to go in Yerevan, but like the team in general, improved as the window progressed and appeared more assured and dominant once Kenny switched to a three-man midfield for the Scotland game.

4. Jayson Molumby

Before this window, Molumby had not played a minute of action for Ireland since the September window, last starting in the ill-fated 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan and coming off the bench three days later as the Boys in Green held Serbia. Yet his stock has undoubtedly risen over the past two weeks. He did not feature in the first two games versus Armenia and Ukraine but impressed after coming into the side against Scotland, notably winning the ball back well in the lead-up to the Obafemi’s goal, and unsurprisingly retained his place for the Ukraine game in Lodz. His high-energy still is arguably more suited to playing against the better teams when Ireland are less likely to have the ball, which perhaps explains why his introduction had more of an impact against Scotland compared with Azerbaijan, whereas players like Jeff Hendrick or Conor Hourihane are invariably more suited to helping control the play and unlocking defences with incisive passes.

5. Troy Parrott

Ireland's Troy Parrott celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Scotland. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Parrott was coming off the back of a strong end to the season at MK Dons and the winning goal in Ireland’s most recent friendly with Lithuania, and the Tottenham youngster had a very good window overall. Granted, he was pretty ineffective on the left of a front three against Armenia but looked more comfortable when recalled to the starting XI against Scotland in Dublin. In the latter game, he showed a great understanding with Michael Obafemi, despite the two having never played together at senior level before, registering a goal and assist to boot and taking the confidence generated from that display into Lodz. Against the Ukrainians, the 20-year-old produced another encouraging display, even if he should have done better with one glaring opportunity — a first-half header from a pinpoint Jason Knight cross that missed the target.

The losers

1. Callum Robinson

With six goals in six appearances at international level coming into the window, it’s easy to understand why Robinson started the first two matches but he wasn’t at his best in either and was one of the Ireland players who looked a little off the pace following a long, hard season. After getting susbtituted in the first two games, he came off the bench in the latter matches, extending his goal drought to 10 games for club and country. His excellent performances in the October window especially should not be forgotten, but you suspect players like Obafemi and Parrott have gone ahead of him in the pecking order for now, particularly as he appears to be a less natural fit in the newly established two-man forward line.

2. Enda Stevens

Had a frustrating season at club level with injury problems limiting him to 24 appearances for Sheffield United. And that perhaps was a factor in this window, as Stevens didn’t look particularly sharp in the games with Armenia and Ukraine. The 31-year-old Dubliner didn’t play at all in the two matches thereafter, with James McClean offering greater attacking threat against Scotland in particular, notably playing in the corner for Alan Browne’s opening goal. That said, Stevens is generally viewed as the superior of the two defensively and might have done better the other night, as Andriy Yarmolenko got the better of McClean out wide to set up Artem Dovbyk’s equalising goal.

3. Jeff Hendrick

It might seem a tad harsh including Hendrick in this category, as he was arguably Ireland’s best player in the first half against Armenia and featured in all four games. However, it definitely feels like he is in a weaker position coming out of this window than he was going into it. Ireland were totally outplayed in midfield during the Ukraine game in Dublin, and Hendrick seemed to bear the brunt of the blacklash, as he started the next two fixtures on the bench. He did fade badly in both games he started, which could partially be explained by his lack of game time at club level this season, with just seven Championship starts as well as a couple of substitute appearances to his name during the most recent club campaign. It would be silly to write him off, of course — before this window, he had started every competitive Ireland game since the 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan — but the likes of Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby and the energy they offer give Kenny a different option that he might be tempted to utilise more frequently in future.

4. Will Keane

Given that he finished the campaign as joint-top scorer in League One last season, Keane will be disappointed that his club form was not really rewarded by Kenny. He had just nine minutes off the bench against Armenia and was an unused sub for the other three matches. Perhaps the manager had his first and still only Ireland start from four caps in mind, as the striker struggled to make an impact in the 1-0 win over Lithuania back in March. Nonetheless, Keane will almost certainly be playing Championship football this coming season, whether it’s at Wigan or one of the clubs he was recently linked with. Ireland opportunities might consequently be easier to come by if the 29-year-old can have another prolific season, playing at a higher level than last year.

5. Cyrus Christie

With Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman both unavailable, the Ukraine match felt like Christie’s big chance to remind people he was still a viable alternative at right wing-back. Yet with Ireland on the backfoot for the majority of the contest, he struggled to make much of an impression before being replaced by Alan Browne in the 69th minute. The Preston star was subsequently given the nod ahead of him for the next two matches, and Christie might find it difficult to win back a place in the starting XI as it stands. That said, he can reflect on a positive second half of the season on loan at Swansea while another change of scenery could be beneficial for the 29-year-old, whose departure from Fulham was recently confirmed.