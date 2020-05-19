This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember 90s NBA?

Take a trip down memory lane as we test your knowledge.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 19 May 2020, 6:30 PM
49 minutes ago 1,106 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5102417

HAVING RELIVED NBA from the 1990s through the brilliant ‘The Last Dance’ series, basketball has certainly been on the radar of many through lockdown.

Michael Jordan and his all-conquering Chicago Bulls side go under the microscope in the documentary, but there was much more to the golden decade than just that.

Let’s test you on just how much — or how little — you remember.

Who opened the decade with success after being crowned 1989/90 NBA champions?
Chicago Bulls
Detroit Pistons

Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers
Michael Jordan scored a career-high 69 points in a regular-season game that year, but against who?
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Bullets

Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
When did the Bulls win their first NBA title?
1990/91
1991/92

1992/93
1993/94
Houston Rockets went back-to-back in 1993/94 and 1994/95. Who was their title-winning coach?
Don Chaney
Rudy Tomjanovich

Pat Riley
Brian Hill
Which two teams joined the NBA in 1995?
Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Clippers and Vancouver Grizzlies
The Bulls were crowned NBA champions again in 1995/96, but who won the western conference that year?
Houston Rockets
Utah Jazz

Seattle SuperSonics
San Antonio Spurs
How many NBA MVP awards did Michael Jordan win through the 90s?
4
3

6
5
David Robinson was the only NBA player to score 70+ points in a single game during that decade. What was his nickname?
The Answer
The King

The Admiral
The Glove
Karl Malone, or 'The Mailman' was another star of the 90s. He excelled at Utah Jazz but where did he finish his playing career?
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers

New York Knicks
Washington Wizards
Can you name the 90s great on the right, who was in action against the late Kobe Bryant here?
Dennis Rodman
Reggie Miller

Scottie Pippen
Steve Kerr
Who closed the decade at the top table as 1998/99 NBA champions?
San Antonio Spurs
Utah Jazz

New York Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers
And lastly, which of the following NBA stars did NOT appear in Space Jam?
Patrick Ewing
Larry Johnson

Charles Barkley
Hakeem Olajuwon
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like basketball?
Share your result:

