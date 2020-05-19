Quiz: How well do you remember 90s NBA?

HAVING RELIVED NBA from the 1990s through the brilliant ‘The Last Dance’ series, basketball has certainly been on the radar of many through lockdown.

Michael Jordan and his all-conquering Chicago Bulls side go under the microscope in the documentary, but there was much more to the golden decade than just that.

Let’s test you on just how much — or how little — you remember.

Who opened the decade with success after being crowned 1989/90 NBA champions? Chicago Bulls Detroit Pistons

Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Lakers Michael Jordan scored a career-high 69 points in a regular-season game that year, but against who? Atlanta Hawks Washington Bullets

Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers When did the Bulls win their first NBA title? 1990/91 1991/92

1992/93 1993/94 Houston Rockets went back-to-back in 1993/94 and 1994/95. Who was their title-winning coach? Don Chaney Rudy Tomjanovich

Pat Riley Brian Hill Which two teams joined the NBA in 1995? Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets Los Angeles Clippers and Vancouver Grizzlies The Bulls were crowned NBA champions again in 1995/96, but who won the western conference that year? Houston Rockets Utah Jazz

Seattle SuperSonics San Antonio Spurs How many NBA MVP awards did Michael Jordan win through the 90s? 4 3

6 5 David Robinson was the only NBA player to score 70+ points in a single game during that decade. What was his nickname? The Answer The King

The Admiral The Glove Karl Malone, or 'The Mailman' was another star of the 90s. He excelled at Utah Jazz but where did he finish his playing career? Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers

New York Knicks Washington Wizards Can you name the 90s great on the right, who was in action against the late Kobe Bryant here? Dennis Rodman Reggie Miller

Scottie Pippen Steve Kerr Who closed the decade at the top table as 1998/99 NBA champions? San Antonio Spurs Utah Jazz

New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers And lastly, which of the following NBA stars did NOT appear in Space Jam? Patrick Ewing Larry Johnson

Charles Barkley Hakeem Olajuwon Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile, you really were paying attention. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Silver Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Bronze The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Wooden Spoon There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like basketball? Share your result: Share

