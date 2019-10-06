This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 6 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A bad day': Guardiola stunned by Man City loss

His side overturned a seven-point deficit to Liverpool in the title race last season

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 7:53 PM
32 minutes ago 1,363 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4839803
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

PEP GUARDIOLA conceded Manchester City were well below their best as the Premier League champions suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Wolves on Sunday that left them eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola’s side were rocked by two late goals from Wolves winger Adama Traore at the Etihad Stadium, and City boss Guardiola admitted his treble winners lacked their usual sharpness and paid the price for letting nerves get the better of them with their second defeat of the season.

“It was not our best day. We let them run twice, got nervous a little bit and our process to create chances was not good,” Guardiola said.

“We were not organised and lost balls in positions we could not lose them in.

“We had problems on the counter-attack in the end and it was a bad day.”

It was City’s latest unexpected loss after their 3-2 defeat at Norwich last month, and they already face a huge task to catch Liverpool.

Remembering how his side overturned a seven-point deficit to Liverpool in the title race last season, Guardiola called on his stars to bounce back when City return to action after the international break.

Wolves defend. They play long balls and defend, they then go on the counter. It is physical team, a strong team so know how good they are,” Guardiola said.

“We had two chances, one onto the crossbar and with Bernardo Silva. They did really well.

“We are going to come back again to try.”

  - © AFP 2019 

Murray Kinsella joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey from Japan to give his blunt assessment of Ireland’s performance against Russia


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie