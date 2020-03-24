This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Mission impossible' - Australia's A-League finally pulls the plug

A quartet who have represented Ireland play their football in Australia.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 10:22 AM
1 hour ago 477 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5055687
Wes Hoolahan lined out for Newcastle Jets yesterday.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Wes Hoolahan lined out for Newcastle Jets yesterday.
Wes Hoolahan lined out for Newcastle Jets yesterday.
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA’S LAST ACTIVE sport, the A-League soccer, has pulled the plug on its season to curb the spread of coronavirus, with bosses saying it had become “mission impossible”.

Irish duo Roy O’Donovan and Wes Hoolahan ply their trade in the league, and were action again yesterday for Newcastle Jets after playing three games in nine days.

Former Ireland international Simon Cox and Dubliner Jay O’Shea also play Down Under.

The decision follows the National Rugby League and the country’s most popular spectator sport, Aussie Rules, making similar decisions over the past two days.

Rugby union, cricket, basketball and other sports had already shut down.

The 11-team A-League, which played to empty stadiums last weekend, only had five rounds left to complete the season. But tightened government restrictions, including state border shutdowns, made it too difficult to continue.

“The decision taken was the result of the increased state and national requirements, in particular border controls that the states, and New Zealand have implemented,” said Football Federation Australia chief James Johnson.

“As a national competition that is played in almost all parts of Australia, also in New Zealand, mission complicated became mission impossible.”

FFA will review the situation over the coming weeks with a further status assessment scheduled for 22 April, with the goal being to reschedule the remaining games.

Two A-League teams, Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory, were already serving mandatory 14-day quarantines after playing in New Zealand last week and failing to get back to Australia before tough new entry rules took effect.

“To get so close to completing the competition, only to pull up a few weeks short, has been heartbreaking for the players, clubs and fans,” added Johnson.

“That said, the health and safety of our fans, players, volunteers and staff has always been the overriding consideration for us.”

Australia has recorded more than 1,800 cases of Covid-19 with seven deaths.

Although football is set to take a significant financial hit from the suspension, Johnson insisted it would survive, in contrast to doom and gloom predictions that rugby league faces a fight for its life.

“The game will survive this, of that I’m absolutely sure,” he said. “But will we need to make changes, will things look different, I’d say yes.”

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie