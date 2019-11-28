This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aaron Connolly returns from injury ahead of Brighton's showdown with Liverpool

The Irish striker has been sidelined since being forced off during a recent game against Manchester United.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 4:26 PM
23 minutes ago 414 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4910024
Aaron Connolly of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Image: Mark Kerton
Aaron Connolly of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Aaron Connolly of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Image: Mark Kerton

AARON CONNOLLY LOOKS set to be available for selection when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Liverpool on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland striker is in line to feature at Anfield after recovering from the groin injury that forced him off at half-time in Brighton’s defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on 10 November.

Connolly subsequently missed last weekend’s loss to Leicester City, as well as his country’s recent fixtures against New Zealand and Denmark.

Brighton manager Graham Potter confirmed this afternoon that the 19-year-old returned to training with the first-team squad this week, as Brighton prepare to try and cause an upset against the Premier League’s runaway leaders.

Connolly broke into the Seagulls’ side this season and marked his first top-flight start by scoring twice against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Galway native then earned his first senior international call-up, making his debut in last month’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Georgia.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie