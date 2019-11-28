Aaron Connolly returns from injury ahead of Brighton's showdown with Liverpool

AARON CONNOLLY LOOKS set to be available for selection when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Liverpool on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland striker is in line to feature at Anfield after recovering from the groin injury that forced him off at half-time in Brighton’s defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on 10 November.

Connolly subsequently missed last weekend’s loss to Leicester City, as well as his country’s recent fixtures against New Zealand and Denmark.

Brighton manager Graham Potter confirmed this afternoon that the 19-year-old returned to training with the first-team squad this week, as Brighton prepare to try and cause an upset against the Premier League’s runaway leaders.

Connolly broke into the Seagulls’ side this season and marked his first top-flight start by scoring twice against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Galway native then earned his first senior international call-up, making his debut in last month’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Georgia.

