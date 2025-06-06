Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers agrees Steelers deal

FOUR-TIME NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers has agreed terms to join the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The 41-year-old quarterback struggled last season in a 5-12 campaign with the New York Jets, who fired coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas along the way.

The Steelers are due to play the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park on 28 September in what will be the first ever competitive NFL game to take place in Ireland.

“We have agreed to terms with QB Aaron Rodgers on a one-year contract, pending the completion of a physical,” the Steelers confirmed in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

ESPN and The NFL Network reported earlier that Rodgers told the Steelers he would arrive on Friday to sign a contract and begin preparing for workouts Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

The Steelers lacked a veteran signal caller after Russell Wilson was signed by the New York Giants, but in Rodgers have landed a future Hall of Fame quarterback with 62,952 career passing yards and 503 career touchdown passes.

Pittsburgh will offer Rodgers a chance to face his former clubs with a season opener on 7 September at the Jets and a 26 October home game against the Green Bay Packers, with whom Rodgers won the 2011 Super Bowl by beating the Steelers 31-25.

In a 20-year career, Rodgers won MVP honors in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021 with the Packers.

Last season, Rodgers completed 368 of 584 passes for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

