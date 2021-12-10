Monaghan's Aaron McKenna wins WBC youth world title with 14th pro victory

AARON MCKENNA TOOK home the WBC youth world middleweight title in London on Friday night with a one-sided victory over Carlos Gallego.

Smithborough’s ‘Silencer’, 22, took a unanimous decision on the judges’ cards after eight rounds with scores of 80-72 x 3.

It was the 14th win of McKenna’s unbeaten pro career while Mexico’s Gallego fell to 8-2 after he was comprehensively outboxed.

Earlier on the same card, McKenna’s older brother Stevie needed just 68 seconds to record another lightning-fast stoppage with a clinical display against Jack Ewbank.

It is the seventh first-round stoppage of ‘The Hitman’s’ career to date as the 24-year-old welterweight improved his record to a perfect 11-0 (10 KOs).