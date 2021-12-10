Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 11 December 2021
Monaghan's Aaron McKenna wins WBC youth world title with 14th pro victory

Stevie McKenna needed just 68 seconds to stop his opponent on the same card in Crystal Palace, London this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 10 Dec 2021, 11:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,367 Views 1 Comment
Aaron McKenna beat Carlos Gallego to win the WBC youth world middleweight title.
Image: Hennessy Sports
Image: Hennessy Sports

AARON MCKENNA TOOK home the WBC youth world middleweight title in London on Friday night with a one-sided victory over Carlos Gallego.

Smithborough’s ‘Silencer’, 22, took a unanimous decision on the judges’ cards after eight rounds with scores of 80-72 x 3.

It was the 14th win of McKenna’s unbeaten pro career while Mexico’s Gallego fell to 8-2 after he was comprehensively outboxed.

Earlier on the same card, McKenna’s older brother Stevie needed just 68 seconds to record another lightning-fast stoppage with a clinical display against Jack Ewbank.

It is the seventh first-round stoppage of ‘The Hitman’s’ career to date as the 24-year-old welterweight improved his record to a perfect 11-0 (10 KOs).

