Tom Maher/INPHO Aitzol King pictured in training.
# Ready to go
Academy duo in line for debuts as Leinster prepare for Cardiff test
Youngsters Aitzol King and James Culhane make the bench for this weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship match.
58 minutes ago

COACH LEO Cullen has named the Leinster team to face Cardiff Rugby in Round 13 of the BKT United Rugby Championship on Saturday evening in the RDS Arena (kick-off: 5.05pm — live on RTÉ2).

Academy duo James Culhane and Aitzol King are set to make their debuts from the bench.

Chris Cosgrave has been given the nod at full-back, while Max O’Reilly and Dave Kearney are selected on the wings.

Ben Brownlee has been handed a first start for Leinster at centre, alongside Liam Turner.

Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath complete the backline.

Among the forwards, Michael Milne, John McKee and Michael Ala’alatoa make up the front row, while Ross Molony and Brian Deeny slot in at second row.

Captain Rhys Ruddock is joined in the back row by Scott Penny — winning his 50th cap — and Max Deegan.

Another notable name on the bench is Will Connors, who returns following an injury-enforced absence.

Leinster:

15. Chris Cosgrave 

14. Max O’Reilly

13. Liam Turner 

12. Ben Brownlee 

11. Dave Kearney 

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Michael Milne 

2. John McKee 

3. Michael Ala’alatoa 

4. Ross Molony 

5. Brian Deeny 

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Scott Penny 

8. Max Deegan 

Subs:

16. Tadgh McElroy 

17. Marcus Hanan

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. James Culhane 

20. Will Connors 

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Charlie Tector 

23. Aitzol King

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)

Author
The42 Team
