Academy duo in line for debuts as Leinster prepare for Cardiff test

COACH LEO Cullen has named the Leinster team to face Cardiff Rugby in Round 13 of the BKT United Rugby Championship on Saturday evening in the RDS Arena (kick-off: 5.05pm — live on RTÉ2).

Academy duo James Culhane and Aitzol King are set to make their debuts from the bench.

Chris Cosgrave has been given the nod at full-back, while Max O’Reilly and Dave Kearney are selected on the wings.

Ben Brownlee has been handed a first start for Leinster at centre, alongside Liam Turner.

Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath complete the backline.

Among the forwards, Michael Milne, John McKee and Michael Ala’alatoa make up the front row, while Ross Molony and Brian Deeny slot in at second row.

Captain Rhys Ruddock is joined in the back row by Scott Penny — winning his 50th cap — and Max Deegan.

Another notable name on the bench is Will Connors, who returns following an injury-enforced absence.

Leinster:

15. Chris Cosgrave

14. Max O’Reilly

13. Liam Turner

12. Ben Brownlee

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Michael Milne

2. John McKee

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Brian Deeny

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Subs:

16. Tadgh McElroy

17. Marcus Hanan

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. James Culhane

20. Will Connors

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Charlie Tector

23. Aitzol King

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)