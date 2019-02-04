This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow for Wasps as England fullback Daly triggers release clause in contract

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Saracens.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 4 Feb 2019, 4:21 PM
44 minutes ago 2,408 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4476319

ENGLAND FULLBACK ELLIOT Daly will leave Wasps at the end of the season after triggering an escape clause in his contract with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old, who scored England’s second try against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, has been heavily linked with a move to Saracens. 

Elliot Daly Daly will leave Wasps this summer. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

In a statement released by Wasps on Monday afternoon, Daly moved to dismiss suggestions his decision was based on the club’s lack of progress in securing a permanent training ground. 

The 26-time capped international said it was ‘one of the most difficult decisions of my life’ having coming up through the Wasps academy, but insisted he feels it is the right time in his career to seek a new challenge.

Daly — who has scored 404 points in 188 appearances for Wasps — has one year left on his contract at the Ricoh Arena but will follow Nathan Hughes and Willie le Roux out the exit door at the end of the current campaign.

“Despite some of the rumours flying around, the training ground has nothing to do with why I’ve come to my decision to leave,” he said.

“I simply feel it is the right time for me to seek a new challenge next season after the World Cup.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Wasps, from my old junior academy coaches right up to Dai and chairman Derek Richardson, for giving me the opportunities and helping me reach the top of the game over the last 12 years.

“Wasps will always have a special place in my heart and I will certainly be giving everything to the jersey to try and finish the season strongly.”

Elliot Daly celebrates his try with Tom Curry and Jack Nowell Daly celebrates his try against Ireland on Saturday. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Director of rugby Dai Young admitted his disappointment at the news.  

“Elliot triggered a release clause in his contract and despite our best efforts to keep him at the club, unfortunately, he has decided to move onto pastures new for the 2019/20 season,” he commented. 

“We are really disappointed to lose Elliot, we brought him through the ranks from his teenage years and have seen him flourish into an established England international and also a British & Irish Lion.

“He has really developed his all-round game in the black and gold, having been a tremendous performer for us over the years and I am sure he will continue to give his all for the club till the end of the season.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    'CJ is a big boy' - Ireland hope to have Stander back before end of Six Nations
    Stander set for four weeks on the sideline as Ireland assess knocks for Earls, Toner and Ringrose
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    ENGLAND
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie