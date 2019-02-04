Blow for Wasps as England fullback Daly triggers release clause in contract

ENGLAND FULLBACK ELLIOT Daly will leave Wasps at the end of the season after triggering an escape clause in his contract with the Premiership club.

The 26-year-old, who scored England’s second try against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, has been heavily linked with a move to Saracens.

Daly will leave Wasps this summer. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

In a statement released by Wasps on Monday afternoon, Daly moved to dismiss suggestions his decision was based on the club’s lack of progress in securing a permanent training ground.

The 26-time capped international said it was ‘one of the most difficult decisions of my life’ having coming up through the Wasps academy, but insisted he feels it is the right time in his career to seek a new challenge.

Daly — who has scored 404 points in 188 appearances for Wasps — has one year left on his contract at the Ricoh Arena but will follow Nathan Hughes and Willie le Roux out the exit door at the end of the current campaign.

“Despite some of the rumours flying around, the training ground has nothing to do with why I’ve come to my decision to leave,” he said.

“I simply feel it is the right time for me to seek a new challenge next season after the World Cup.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Wasps, from my old junior academy coaches right up to Dai and chairman Derek Richardson, for giving me the opportunities and helping me reach the top of the game over the last 12 years.

“Wasps will always have a special place in my heart and I will certainly be giving everything to the jersey to try and finish the season strongly.”

Daly celebrates his try against Ireland on Saturday. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Director of rugby Dai Young admitted his disappointment at the news.

“Elliot triggered a release clause in his contract and despite our best efforts to keep him at the club, unfortunately, he has decided to move onto pastures new for the 2019/20 season,” he commented.

“We are really disappointed to lose Elliot, we brought him through the ranks from his teenage years and have seen him flourish into an established England international and also a British & Irish Lion.

“He has really developed his all-round game in the black and gold, having been a tremendous performer for us over the years and I am sure he will continue to give his all for the club till the end of the season.”

