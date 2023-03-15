Luckless Idah forced off in Norwich draw, Burnley win yet again

ADAM IDAH WAS forced off with an injury in the first-half of Norwich’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield, limping off on the eve of Stephen Kenny’s squad announcement for the Euro 2024 qualifier against France.

Idah has been luckless injury-wise, and missed all of Ireland’s games across 2022. Starting off the wing for Norwich tonight, Idah created the game’s opening goal for Gabriel Sara before he was replaced shortly before half-time. Idah now faces an anxious wait to see if he can come into contention for Kenny’s squad, which will be announced tomorrow afternoon.

Norwich were then denied a win by more bad luck, as Grant Hanley saw the ball ricochet off him into his own net from a yard after Martyn Waghorn’s second-half lob had hit an upright.

Elsewhere, Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick to maintain Burnley’s seemingly-relentless march towards the Premier League with a 3-1 Championship win at Hull. Leaders Burnley now have 83 points, with just nine Championship games remaining.

Sheffield United returned to winning ways by claiming a much-needed 2-1 Championship comeback victory at Sunderland in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades – in second – are now six points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough ahead of this Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final with Blackburn. John Egan played all 90 minutes for Sheffield United.

Luton continued their promotion push with a 1-0 win over Bristol City at Kenilworth Road. Carlton Morris’ 16th goal of the season secured the Hatters a third consecutive victory and left them fourth, seven points off second-placed Sheffield United.

A late winner from Ryan Hedges gave promotion-chasing Blackburn a vital 2-1 over Reading.

It looked set to be a routine win once Ben Brereton Diaz’s 13th goal of the campaign gave Rovers a second-minute lead and they created countless chances but found goalkeeper Joe Lumley in inspired form.

They paid for that profligacy when Cesare Casadei struck his first senior goal in the 68th minute but the Royals could not cope with the Blackburn pressure and Hedges’ smart finish eight minutes from time secured a fourth successive home win and crucial points in the race for the top six.

Reading’s fourth successive defeat was compounded when Mamadou Loum was sent off for headbutting Sam Gallagher.

Jeff Hendrick played all 90 minutes for Reading, and Sam Szmodics – a contender for tomorrow’s Irish squad – played the full game for Blackburn.

West Brom’s bid to boost their play-off hopes was dented in a 1-1 draw at lowly Cardiff.

Daryl Dike celebrated his return to the United States squad with a composed 17th-minute finish that gave Albion optimism they could end a run of five straight away defeats with a win.

But Cardiff underlined their improvement under Sabri Lamouchi, their third manager of the season, when substitute Sory Kaba headed an equaliser 25 minutes from time. Callum O’Dowda, Jayson Molumby and Dara O’Shea were all involved.

Championship results

Blackburn 2-1 Reading

Cardiff 1-1 West Brom

Huddersfield 1-1 Norwich

Hull 1-3 Burnley

Luton 1-0 Bristol City

Sunderland 1-2 Sheffield United

With reporting from PA