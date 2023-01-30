Derry City confirm signing of Adam O'Reilly from Preston on two-year deal

DERRY CITY HAVE confirmed the permanent signing of Irish midfielder Adam O’Reilly from English Championship club Preston North End.

The 21-year-old Cork man has joined the Candystripes on a two-year deal, having spent last season on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic.

Derry said they had to “fend off major interest from clubs in Ireland, England and Scotland” to secure O’Reilly’s signature, while the former Republic of Ireland underage international admitted that the ambitions of manager Ruaidhri Higgins had played a key role in luring him to Foyleside.

“This has definitely been the most difficult decision to make in my career so far, having had so many great clubs looking for me,” O’Reilly said.

“I was really impressed with what Ruaidhri had to say. I want to play at the highest level possible and I have to challenge myself to do that.

“I’ve played against Derry last year and I know how good a side they are and the potential that exists at the club.

“There is an awful lot of quality in the squad and there will be real competition for places.

“It’s also fairly clear, however, that there’s a great bunch of lads at the club and it looks like a good changing room to be a part of.

“I want to push myself as a player, so this was the move for me.”

Manager Higgins said that he was “delighted to add one of the best midfielders in the country” to his squad.

“He gives us a completely different dynamic to what we have,” Higgins said of O’Reilly, “and it was clear from our discussions that he has an unbelievable drive to maximise his potential.

“He has shown us a real steely determination and that’s the type of player we want here.

“He has scope to improve as well and we’ll look to help him to do that.

“I believe it’s a great fit for both parties and we’re really looking forward to working with Adam.”

O’Reilly was informed by Preston boss Ryan Lowe in December that he was free to leave the club in pursuit of first-team opportunities.

The Mahon native, who came through at Ringmahon Rangers before signing with Preston in 2016, has made just one first-team appearance for the Deepdale club and has represented six other clubs on loan since, including Saints last year and Waterford the year before.

His form for the FAI Cup champions last term saw him rewarded with an Ireland U21 call-up in September.