NBA season won't resume for 'at least' 30 days - Commissioner

The NBA season will not resume for at least 30 days, Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday.

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for coronavirus and the NBA announced on Wednesday it was suspending its season.

Silver said the suspension would last at least a month due to coronavirus, which has killed 4,983 people around the world.

“What we determined today is that this hiatus will be most likely at least 30 days,” he told TNT.

“We don’t know enough to be more specific than that, but we wanted to give direction to our players and teams and to our fans that this is going to be roughly at least a month.”

Silver said there was a possibility the rest of the NBA campaign and the playoffs would be cancelled.

“Of course it’s possible,” he said. “I just don’t know more at this point.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell has called for people to “educate themselves” and “behave responsibly” after confirming his positive coronavirus test.

Mitchell revealed his own situation in an Instagram post, thanking those who had been in touch while pushing for caution amid the global pandemic.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” Mitchell wrote in the post.

“We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realise that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the wellbeing of those around them.

“I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the Utah Jazz who have been so supportive.

“I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbours who need our help.”

