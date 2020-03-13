This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NBA season won't resume for 'at least' 30 days - Commissioner

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed he expected the season not to resume for at least a month.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Mar 2020, 7:56 AM
1 hour ago 351 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5044770
NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Image: Stacy Revere
NBA commissioner Adam Silver
NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Image: Stacy Revere

The NBA season will not resume for at least 30 days, Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday.

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for coronavirus and the NBA announced on Wednesday it was suspending its season.

Silver said the suspension would last at least a month due to coronavirus, which has killed 4,983 people around the world.

“What we determined today is that this hiatus will be most likely at least 30 days,” he told TNT.

“We don’t know enough to be more specific than that, but we wanted to give direction to our players and teams and to our fans that this is going to be roughly at least a month.”

Silver said there was a possibility the rest of the NBA campaign and the playoffs would be cancelled.

“Of course it’s possible,” he said. “I just don’t know more at this point.”

Meanwhile, Mitchell has called for people to “educate themselves” and “behave responsibly” after confirming his positive coronavirus test.

Mitchell revealed his own situation in an Instagram post, thanking those who had been in touch while pushing for caution amid the global pandemic.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” Mitchell wrote in the post.

“We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realise that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the wellbeing of those around them.

“I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the Utah Jazz who have been so supportive.

“I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbours who need our help.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie