This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Australia set for biggest sporting crowd in months as AFL returns

Around 2,000 fans will attend Port Adelaide’s clash against rivals Adelaide on Saturday.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 668 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5118185
Players during an Adelaide Crows AFL training session at West Lakes in Adelaide.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Players during an Adelaide Crows AFL training session at West Lakes in Adelaide.
Players during an Adelaide Crows AFL training session at West Lakes in Adelaide.
Image: AAP/PA Images

THOUSANDS OF SPECTATORS will be able to attend an Australian Rules football match this weekend as the competition resumes after its coronavirus shutdown, officials announced on Tuesday.

Saturday’s match between fierce rivals Port Adelaide and Adelaide will be open to just over 2,000 AFL fans in the South Australian city — the biggest sports crowd in the country for months.

About 2,000 people will be permitted to sit in Adelaide Oval’s general admission area, and another 240 in private rooms — well below the venue’s capacity of 53,000 people, to meet social distancing requirements.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said numbers would increase “slowly and gradually” throughout the season to ensure fans’ safety.

“Football and crowds are back in South Australia,” he said.

“South Australia will be the first with a significant number of people at an AFL match and the first time we have had a significant crowd at any sport in Australia for months and months and months.

“I know sporting fans will be very grateful for that.”

The announcement comes a day after New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa announced that stadiums would be open to fans this weekend.

While many other sports competitions around the globe have announced plans to restart, the vast majority will be played either with no crowds or numbers severely restricted.

Some competitions have placed cardboard cutouts in seats to make the grounds appear less empty, and broadcasters have piped in canned crowd noises in a bid to create a big-match atmosphere.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us! 

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie