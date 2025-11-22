Fermanagh's Bogue stars as seven Irish players set for AFLW Grand Final

FERMANAGH’S BLÁITHÍN BOGUE starred as North Melbourne set up a third consecutive AFLW Grand Final meeting with Brisbane Lions.

Bogue kicked three goals in a 6.10 (46) to 5.6 (36) preliminary final win over Melbourne at Ikon Park to continue her dream debut season.

Meath All-Ireland winner Vikki Wall and Cork’s Erika O’Shea also featured as North Melbourne kept their bid for back-to-back titles alive, while Amy Gavin Mangan of Offaly was listed among the emergency players.

Dublin great Sinéad Goldrick and Armagh’s Bláithín Mackin were on the losing side, with Goldrick and O’Shea the Irish players listed among the AFLW’s ‘best on the ground’.

But Bogue will dominate the headlines, after her three-goal haul brought her tally to 25 for the season. North trailed by six points ahead of the final quarter, but she put them back in front as they won by 10.

The Tempo 25-year-old has been a revelation through her maiden campaign: she didn’t play last season, instead held in reserve to develop her skills.

"We just know that we have an extra gear in us... thankfully we got a few goals and that saw us through."



Blaithin Bogue on North Melbourne's pivotal final quarter against the Dees.#AFLWFinals pic.twitter.com/cHvOX8g95U — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) November 22, 2025

“It’s a bit surreal,” Bogue reflected. “We were probably losing most of the game, but we just know that we have an extra gear in us . . . thankfully we got a few goals and that saw us through.

“When I was leaving home, I just thought, ‘I have one shot to give this opportunity a go.’ I didn’t want to be coming home with not a great season.

“I just put the head down and thankfully all the girls got around me, Croc (Darren Crocker) and the coaches got around me. Thankfully we have one more game to get to the end of the line so hopefully we get it done.”

Brisbane Lions defeated Carlton 10.7 (67) to 5.2 (32) in the later preliminary final at Brighton Homes Arena.

Tipperary multi-sport star Orla O’Dwyer and Dublin All-Ireland winner Jennifer Dunne started for Brisbane, with Kildare’s Neasa Dooley featuring off the interchange bench.

Mayo flier Dayna Finn bagged a brace of goals for Carlton, but Brisbane’s third-quarter surge propelled them to a convincing win — and their fourth successive decider.

The McKay sisters combine as Finn gets the opening goal 💪#AFLWFinals pic.twitter.com/4kewklCe3h — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) November 22, 2025

Finn was named among the ‘best on the ground’, while Laois’ Erone Fitzpatrick also started for the Blues, setting her Irish teammate up for a goal.

Clare duo Siofra O’Connell and Aisling Reidy, and Maria Cannon of Mayo, weren’t included in the matchday 21, though the latter pair were listed as emergencies.

Seven Irish players could now feature in the 2025 AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park next Saturday, with North Melbourne aiming for back-to-back titles and Brisbane targetting their first since 2023.

Irish players in 2025 AFLW Grand Final

North Melbourne

Blaithin Bogue (Fermanagh)

Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly)

Erika O’Shea (Cork)

Vikki Wall (Meath)

Brisbane Lions