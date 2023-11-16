After 5 seasons and 156 appearances, Daniel Kelly leaves Dundalk

DANIEL KELLY has left Dundalk FC, the club have confirmed.

The 27-year-old attacker departs having joined around the same time as Stephen Kenny’s exit as manager ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Kelly helped the Lilywhites win the league title in 2019, while he also earned FAI Cup, EA SPORTS League Cup, FAI President’s Cup and Unite the Union Champions Cup winners’ medals.

The former Bohemians player was also part of the side that reached the group stages of the Europa League in 2020, while he scored 34 goals in 156 appearances overall.

“I had an amazing time at Dundalk,” Kelly told the club’s official website. “I won everything there is to win and I played in the Europa League group stages. It’s sad, but I just think it’s time for a change.”