After the Euros' postponement, what happens now to the McCarthy-Kenny succession plan?

Stephen Kenny had been due to succeed Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager in July, but the Euros' postponement has complicated that arrangement.

Stephen Kenny had been due to succeed Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager in July, but the Euros' postponement has complicated that arrangement.

ONE OF THE many questions prompted by today’s announcement that the Euros have been postponed until 2021 is what happens now to the Mick McCarthy-Stephen Kenny succession plan.

From all parties’ perspective, the situation is far from ideal.

The original plan was for McCarthy to carry on as manager, ideally until after the Euros in the summer, though a failure to qualify would clearly prevent that from happening.

McCarthy’s current contract is due to expire in July.

If, as is now planned, Ireland’s play-off semi-final with Slovakia takes place between 1 and 9 June, with the subsequent final presumably happening a few days later, then the succession plan may not be impacted upon if the Boys in Green do not qualify.

Whether those games even go ahead in June is far from certain though, with Uefa noting today that the plan was “subject to a review of the situation”.

And should Ireland beat Slovakia and one of Bosnia or Northern Ireland, they will reach Euros, now set for the summer of 2021.

If an extension of McCarthy’s contract is viable and whether Kenny is willing to wait another year to take charge are questions that remain unanswered.

The FAI made no mention of the succession plan in a lengthy statement released today in relation to the Euros’ postponement and have to respond to The42‘s request for comment.

With that in mind, what would you like to see happen if Ireland qualify for the Euros?

