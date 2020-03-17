Ireland's Euros play-off with Slovakia rescheduled for June

IRELAND’S CRUCIAL EUROS play-off semi-final against Slovakia will not take place until June at the earliest, it has been confirmed.

The news comes following Uefa’s announcement today that Euro 2020 would be postponed until 2021.

The match had originally been scheduled for 26 March in Bratislava, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Football Association of Ireland have been told the game is being planned for a date between 1 and 9 June, with Northern Ireland’s match with Bosnia in the other semi-final also deferred.

Uefa added that the games would go ahead in June “subject to a review of the situation”.

The FAI also expressed support for the decision to postpone the Euros.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney and Interim CEO Gary Owens were representing the FAI as part of a video conference from Nyon today.

The association also confirmed the four Uefa Euro games to be hosted in Dublin are now planned for Aviva Stadium in the summer of 2021.

The association added: “Uefa have reassured all existing ticket buyers and hospitality clients that if they cannot attend the tournament in 2021 then packages will be refunded in full.”

The FAI also say, based on today’s meeting that there is “a strong desire to complete all winter-season domestic competitions by June 21st to 28th”.

In addition, as a result of the deferral, Uefa Women’s EURO 2021, the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers planned for June 2021 and the 2021 UEFA European U21 Championships will all be rescheduled.

