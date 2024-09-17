Advertisement
Niamh Hetherton, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Olivia Divilly and Lauren McConville at today's announcement. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
LGFA

AIB completes All-Ireland club championship sponsorship with ladies football deal

This is the first time a single sponsor has united the four codes under one banner.
2.04pm, 17 Sep 2024
AIB HAS BECOME the new sponsor of the All-Ireland ladies club football championships, completing an historic partnership for Gaelic Games.

This is the first time a single sponsor has united the four codes under one banner, with AIB already sponsoring the club championships in camogie, men’s football and hurling.

The landmark four-year deal was announced this afternoon, with some of the country’s top ladies football players involved in the launch.

Kerry All-Ireland champion and Corca Dhuibhne star Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, and three in-a-row club All-Ireland winner, Olivia Divilly of Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Galway, were among those present.

Banking company AIB is entering its 34th year with the men’s football and hurling championships and its 12th year with the camogie club championships.

#TheToughest is its renowned club GAA campaign.

